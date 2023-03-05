His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, visited a number of victims of the Syrian earthquake, who arrived in the country and are receiving treatment in the Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi. His Highness also visited the Syrian girl, Sham, in Burjeel Medical City. And her brother, Omar.

This comes within the framework of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (Mother of the Emirates), to provide treatment and health care for the critically ill, who were affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was reassured about the health status of the injured, and during his conversation with their families he was briefed on their conditions in general, and His Highness met the medical staff supervising the treatment and rehabilitation plans, and listened to an explanation about the nature of the injuries and their similarity to recovery.

His Highness directed to provide the best levels of health care, and wished them a speedy recovery and that God blesses them with health and safety.

His Highness affirmed the support of the UAE leadership, government and people with the earthquake victims in both Syria and Turkey. And based on its firm stance in supporting the victims of humanitarian disasters and crises around the world.

His Highness pointed to the continuation of the efforts of the Bridges of Good campaign, which was launched by the UAE as part of its efforts to enhance the humanitarian response for the benefit of those affected, and to provide more of their basic needs in light of their current circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the partners of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in implementing the campaign, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development, humanitarian organizations, and charities at the state level, and praised the role of donors and donors from individuals and institutions in supporting the activities of the campaign » Bridges of Goodness”, which showed to a large extent the solidarity of all sectors of UAE society with those affected by the earthquake. For their part, the families of the injured appreciated the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to them, and expressed their happiness with this visit, which confirms the interest and keenness of the UAE leadership to stand by everyone who needs help and assistance, and they praised the initiatives and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), and they said: “Her Highness embodied, through her original stance towards those affected, the highest values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the victims of the disaster,” stressing that “these noble humanitarian stances are not strange to Her Highness, as it was and still is a strong and fundamental support for the causes of human peoples.” .

During the two visits, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Head of the Health Department in Abu Dhabi, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, and Advisor to His Highness the Chairman of the Authority. The Emirates Red Crescent, Issa Hamad Bushhab, and the Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, Hammoud Al Junaibi, and a number of senior officials.

• The families of the injured appreciate the concern and keenness of the UAE leadership to stand by everyone who needs to extend a helping hand.