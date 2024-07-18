His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stressed that “Union Day” is an occasion on which we renew our pledge and loyalty.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “After the President of the State announced the “Union Pledge Day”, we celebrate July 18 of each year as a national occasion in which we proudly and honorably recall the signing of the Union Document that established the foundations of our state and laid the foundations for our national journey. This occasion comes as an opportunity for us to renew our pledge and loyalty today and to continue striving to raise and advance our dear country to build a better future for our coming generations.”