His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” affirms every day that it is a pioneer in humanitarian and volunteer work, and a fundamental pillar In dealing with crises and disasters, she has a keen vision and a great ability to deal with emergency events and emerging circumstances.

His Highness referred to the efforts being made by the state to limit the humanitarian repercussions left by the catastrophe of the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

In a statement on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, which falls on the nineteenth of Ramadan, His Highness affirmed that the UAE will remain a source of inspiration for devising solutions and taking appropriate measures to confront the damage caused by the enormity of natural disasters and crises around us, thanks to the directives of His Highness the President of the State, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE and its wise leadership draw inspiration in this regard from lessons and lessons from the humanitarian march of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed, “may God rest his soul in peace” and accompanies the rich legacy of initiatives that put the UAE at the forefront of countries that love human brotherhood. Thanks to Zayed’s approach and insightful vision, the UAE has become an example for those seeking to plant the seeds of goodness, a source of hope for the marginalized and the homeless around the world, and a role model in upholding values ​​and principles that elevate the status of man and preserve his right to life and a dignified life.

His Highness added, “If we have lost the champion of humanity and its sanctuary, and the founder of the Emirates charitable edifice, the late father Sheikh Zayed, then on this day of the holy month, we renew the covenant and loyalty in memory of his passing, to move forward on this path that was paved with many noble humanitarian stances and creative initiatives.” In the same way, the state is moving forward in strengthening its humanitarian mission and shouldering its responsibility to alleviate human suffering.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE has taken a distinct approach and a unique method in promoting aspects of charitable and humanitarian work, and has achieved a quantum leap and a major breakthrough in improving the areas of relief aid and moving it from mere temporary aid in times of crises and disasters to development projects that contribute to the promotion of vulnerable communities. His Highness said that the achievements made by the UAE in this regard, and the position it has assumed, impose a greater commitment on it towards humanity and place upon it a pivotal role in improving life and averting the dangers threatening the weak, victims of crises and disasters.

His Highness noted the country’s permanent efforts to reduce the severity of poverty, hunger and malnutrition, and alleviate the suffering in the least developed countries, by providing the basic requirements of life for those who deserve it, especially food, which is considered a protective fortress against diseases, epidemics, homelessness and deprivation, in addition to development programs and projects. Which raises the level of per capita income and reduces the high levels of poverty in the least developed countries, referring to His Highness the volume of grants and aid that the state provides annually to those countries, from purely humanitarian standpoints, without regard to any religious, ethnic or sectarian considerations.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan saluted the initiatives of benefactors working, volunteers and affiliates of the Emirates Red Crescent, through their continuous support and support for the humanitarian and development efforts of the Red Crescent in various arenas, regions and countries that the Authority targets with its assistance in all fields.