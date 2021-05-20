Al Dhafra (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, inspected a number of development projects in Ghayathi City in Al Dhafra Region. His Highness began the tour by inspecting the E15 highway development project from Ghayathi to Ruwais, which is being implemented by the Integrated Transport Center and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada). Its cost is about 252 million dirhams. The overall completion rate of the project is 85%, and it is planned to be completed in November of this year.

The road will link the city of Ghayathi and the Ghayathi industrial area to the city of Ruwais, and will link with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Street E11. The project includes the expansion of the current road with a length of 15.2 km, to become three lanes in each direction, and the construction of a new road linking the Oil Facilities Protection Corporation with a length of 4.5 km, in addition to the construction of a 2.3 km long bypass road in the northern part of Ghayathi city, where the works include the implementation of all infrastructure services And the development of the lighting network into smart lighting with LED system. It also includes the construction of a number of new bridges, roundabouts and intersections that contribute greatly to facilitating and smooth traffic flow, reducing congestion, and enhancing traffic safety and security standards to ensure the safety of road users.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the new Ghayathi Mall, which is located on an area of ​​10 thousand square meters, with a total cost of 60 million dirhams, which provides an integrated marketing destination for the residents and visitors of the city, and also provides the appropriate environment for practicing commercial activities and attracting the distinguished brands that Meet the needs of the local community. His Highness visited Ghayathi farms, where he was briefed on the works of the Al Dhafra Region municipality in establishing parks and recreational parks. Three parks are being implemented in Ghayathi farms that fall within the municipality’s plan to implement gardens within residential neighborhoods that provide green spaces and include shaded seating areas, playgrounds, walkways and designated areas For children’s games and fitness equipment, and it is an entertainment destination close to residential complexes.

His Highness also inspected the food car yard opposite the Tamm center, the services available in it, and the location that attracts visitors and provides an outlet for residents as an entertainment destination that provides a wide choice of local and international food and drinks. His Highness’s tour also included Ghayathi Hospital, during which he learned about the health and curative services provided by the hospital to the residents and the specialties it includes. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the end of the inspection tour of the city of Ghayathi, appreciated the keenness and interest of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Forces The armed forces, on the comprehensive renaissance witnessed in the Al Dhafra region, and the constant endeavor of their Highness to provide a decent life for their citizens, and to realize their hopes and aspirations.

His Highness affirmed that these projects embody the vision of the wise leadership in providing high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of the individual and society, and is in line with the best international standards, and aims to improve the standard of life and the quality of available services, in addition to establishing the infrastructure that supports the local economy, and contributes to consolidating the pillars of development. These projects also accompany the comprehensive and sustainable development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in general, and the Al Dhafra region in particular, and support the commercial and tourism movement, and contribute to attracting investments to the region. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the companies implementing projects in the Al Dhafra region, which serve the people of the region and many government agencies, such as transport projects, roads, housing, education, health, public facilities, service centers and other long-term projects.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent, Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate.