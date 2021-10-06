Al Dhafra (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, inaugurated the “ADNOC” residential complex in the city of Muzaira’a in the Al Dhafra region, which cost about 898 million dirhams. The opening was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, Managing Director of the company, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region.

Upon his arrival at the residential complex, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan listened to a detailed explanation of the specifications and contents of the complex, which was built on an area of ​​approximately 95,000 square feet, with housing units with a capacity to accommodate 1,350 employees and workers. After the official opening, His Highness toured the complex, which includes recreational and service buildings, sports facilities, a mosque, a medical clinic and a sewage treatment unit, in addition to the desert areas surrounding the Shah Sour Gas Factory, which were planted with a number of local plants.

During the tour, His Highness met a group of engineers working in the land field, and exchanged with them about the nature of their work and the tasks assigned to them, and wished them success in serving the country. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The directives of the wise leadership to focus on developing the Emirati human cadre have achieved the desired results by involving qualified young Emirati cadres in the management of many projects that require a high degree of specialization, especially energy.”

His Highness praised ADNOC’s efforts and interest in attracting Emirati cadres, training and qualifying them so that it can carry out its duties to the fullest in various fields and locations, stressing that the people of the nation are its present and its future, and they bear a great responsibility in many sectors. His Highness stressed the importance of increasing the percentage of Emiratisation in the various sites and fields affiliated with ADNOC and of both genders, as this matter receives great attention from the wise leadership, and contributes to supporting the fifty projects that were recently announced. At the end of the visit, memorial photos were taken of His Highness with ADNOC officials and engineers.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “In Liwa City, we opened the ADNOC Residential Complex and the Shah Field Road – Al Muzaira’a, important projects that would support the economic movement in the Al Dhafra region. It would raise the standard of living and welfare of the citizen.”

Shah Field Road – Mezaira’a

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the Shah-Mazaira’a field road in the Al Dhafra region, which was implemented by the Integrated Transport Center and Aldar Real Estate Company “Al Dar” at an estimated cost of 168.8 million dirhams. The implementation of the road comes within the framework of the keenness to embody the vision and directives of the wise leadership of the state by providing high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of the individual and society and is in line with the best international standards and aims to raise the standard of life and consolidate the pillars of sustainable development and the happiness and well-being of society.

His Highness was briefed by Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar Real Estate Group, on the implementation stages of the road, which is located in a vital industrial area, which in turn will be reflected in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an advanced economic and industrial center, thus contributing to supporting the national economy.

Construction of a road to link the sulfur plant with the Hameem – Mezaira’a “E90” road

The project includes the construction of a road to link the sulfur plant with the Hameem – Mezaira’a “E90” road, with a length of 13.3 km, with a number of construction works, including 4 crossings for camels and deer, and an inspection area for the Protection of Vital Facilities. The road also provides a second entrance to the sulfur plant to shorten the project 35 km for people coming from the Muzaira’a area towards the factory and constructing a bridge with the construction of a connecting road under the bridge linking the E 90 upper on two roundabouts on each side on both sides of the bridge to provide smooth traffic in all directions.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all means of decent living and meet the requirements of citizens, in particular providing job opportunities and implementing housing that are created by government agencies or the private sector and that would contribute to providing social stability, happiness of citizens and raising their standard of living. According to the highest and most prestigious international standards. His Highness praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Integrated Transport Center and Aldar Real Estate Company (Al Dar) in completing many development projects in the Al Dhafra region.

Sultan Al Jaber: keenness to implement the vision of the rational leadership

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber praised the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ADNOC Residential Complex in Liwa and the Shah-Muzaira’a Road, and said: “His Highness’s visit to a number of ADNOC facilities in the Al Dhafra region reflects his keenness to implement the vision of the wise leadership to develop the infrastructure in the region.” Ensuring the provision of the highest quality services to society, employees and workers.

His Excellency added: “In line with the directives of the leadership, ADNOC continues its efforts to achieve the greatest possible value from hydrocarbon resources, as the Al Dhafra region occupies great importance in this field, as it hosts a large number of fields, facilities and factories that contribute strongly to supporting the national economy and implementing the vision of the founding father Sheikh Zayed. Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by harnessing the state’s energy resources to serve the nation.