His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues its endeavors to promote a culture of innovation, build a knowledge economy, and support sustainable development efforts at all levels. country, region and world level.
This came during the inspection visit that His Highness made today to the “Shams” power station and the “Al Dhafra Innovation Center” in Zayed City, Al Dhafra Region.
His Highness said that the inauguration of the Shams concentrated solar energy plant in March 2013 constituted a pioneering step towards strengthening the UAE’s efforts to diversify the energy sources needed to meet the increasing demand for it, which is associated with the comprehensive renaissance and development that the country is witnessing in all fields.
His Highness added, “The Shams plant, which has a production capacity of 100 megawatts, has played an important role in shaping the features of the renewable energy sector in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, so that this project is a successful model for concerted efforts and fruitful partnerships.”
His Highness pointed out that the Shams station is one of the first pioneering projects in the field of concentrated solar energy and formed a starting point for many other projects in the field of solar energy in the country, which is the largest in the world and contributes effectively to achieving our national goals of increasing the share of clean energy to 50 percent and reducing emissions and access to climate neutrality. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan – during his visit to the Al Dhafra Innovation Center – expressed his encouragement for the educational and cognitive role played by the center and its highlighting of the UAE’s achievements in the field of renewable energy and sustainability, the foundations of which were laid by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. , which launched a comprehensive economic and social renaissance based on harnessing the tools of knowledge and innovation in parallel with preserving the environment and natural resources.
His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Masdar”, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Red Crescent Authority. Emirati, Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Khadim Abdullah Al Darei, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Al Dahra Holding Company, Majid Abdul Rahim Al Awadi, General Manager of Shams Energy Company, and a number of senior officials.
During his visit to the station, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspected the “Al Dhafra Innovation Center” located within the Shams station, which highlights the achievements and leadership of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in the field of renewable energy and sustainable development.
His Highness listened to an explanation about the most important facilities that the center includes, its various departments, and the models of the projects presented, and he signed the electronic signature on the commitment platform with the aim of supporting sustainability.
His Highness also toured the Shams station, during which he was briefed on the station’s departments and facilities, which include up to 768 parabolic reflectors arrays to collect solar energy and generate clean and renewable electric energy, which contributed to supplying about 20,000 homes with energy and contributed to avoiding the release of 175 million tons of second gas. carbon dioxide annually.
For his part, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “In line with the directives of the leadership to support innovative solutions in the field of clean energy, the establishment of the Al Dhafra Innovation Center comes to enhance the pioneering efforts of the UAE and its influential role as a catalyst for renewable energy projects, the application of the latest innovative technologies, and the public awareness of the importance and impact of pioneering sustainability projects. in the state.”
His Excellency added: “The UAE was a pioneer in realizing the importance of clean energy and its vital role within the energy mix and its contribution to economic diversification efforts. In 2013, the Shams plant was an advanced step in this field, as it was considered at that time the largest operating station in the world and the first of its kind in the region.” .
His Excellency clarified that the new innovation center supports the country’s efforts in the field of climate action, especially in the framework of our continuous preparations to host the Emirates Climate Conference COP28 next year, and to move forward in implementing the country’s commitments in the field of climate action, foremost of which is the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
It is noteworthy that the “Al Dhafra Innovation Center” was designed to provide students, researchers, officials and the local community with valuable information in an interactive manner about the “Shams” plant project and other sustainable projects in the UAE.
The center highlights the pioneering role of the UAE in energy innovations and works to educate visitors about renewable energy technologies of all kinds, water desalination based on renewable energy, waste treatment and pollution reduction, in addition to industrial innovations that promote the circular economy and highlight local and global renewable energy technology and projects.
The center consists of nine educational sections, in addition to an outdoor exhibition area that allows visitors to view interactive materials and models that focus on the importance and impact of pioneering sustainability projects in the country and contribute to motivating young generations to participate in an active role in building a more sustainable future.
The Shams plant is operated by the Shams Energy Company, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, one of the leading companies in the field of clean energy in the world, and Total and the Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund.
The Shams station is one of the most prominent projects developed by Masdar in the region. The company is currently active in more than 40 countries and is considered one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the world with expectations that the total capacity of its projects will reach 100 GW by 2030 as it seeks to achieve Double this number over subsequent years.
Last December, a strategic agreement was announced between ADNOC, Taqa and Mubadala to each own a stake in Masdar, with the aim of expanding the scope of development and investment in the field of renewable energy and green hydrogen.
