His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is strengthening its leadership in humanitarian work regionally and internationally every day, and adding a new dimension and additional gains to its vision of improving the quality of life in less fortunate communities, to the point that it has topped the list of donors of humanitarian and development aid, thanks to the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in this regard. .

His Highness said that the fifty principles that the state has adopted as an approach for the next stage did not neglect the humanitarian aspect, and explicitly stated that foreign humanitarian aid is an integral part of the UAE’s journey and its moral obligations towards peoples facing life’s difficulties, and that this aid is not linked to any non-humanitarian considerations, whether ethnic, religious, cultural, or otherwise..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a statement on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19, stressed that the UAE contributes strongly to improving the response to humanitarian crises, through its qualitative programmes that provide appropriate and sustainable solutions for the development of human societies..

His Highness added, “On this occasion, we must remember the legacy left to us by the champion of humanity, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who established a unique model in humanitarian work and presented the world with an unparalleled experience in preserving human dignity, solidarity and compassion among human beings, until the name of the country became associated with charitable work and its various fields.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition, and alleviate the suffering in the least developed countries, by providing basic life requirements to those who deserve them, especially food, which is considered a protective fortress against diseases, epidemics, homelessness and deprivation. His Highness pointed to recent reports by international organizations that confirmed that about 2.3 billion people in the world suffer from food insecurity..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the areas of partnership between the Emirates Red Crescent and regional and international humanitarian organizations for a better future for humanitarian work..

His Highness praised the efforts of humanitarian workers, volunteers and relief workers who perform their duties in difficult and complex circumstances. He also expressed his hope that the texts of international agreements that provide special protection for workers in the humanitarian field will be activated..