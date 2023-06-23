His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, affirmed his confidence in the Emirati competencies specialized in the nuclear energy sector, which were able in record time, thanks to the support and guidance of the wise leadership, to possess the great skills and experience that qualify them to contribute to the development of advanced technologies in the nuclear energy sector. and export it to the world.

This came during His Highness’s visit to the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where he was received during his tour of the stations by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Engineer Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of the Corporation’s Nawah Energy Company and a delegation from the top management of the organization.

At the beginning of the visit, His Highness inaugurated the Nuclear Reactor Operators Training Center, the most modern of its kind in the world. Where he was briefed on the facilities and departments of the center, which provides advanced training programs for operators of nuclear reactors in order to refine their expertise and enable them to keep abreast of all new developments in this field.

During his tour of the center, His Highness was also briefed on the “Orchid” digital reactor room, the first of its kind in the world, which provides advanced academic and training programs for nuclear reactor operators in innovative ways, and allows specialized engineers to plan and carry out maintenance work and activities without the need to enter the reactor area.

The digital reactor room also provides the opportunity for visitors to view and raise their awareness of nuclear energy and its technologies in a three-dimensional way.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspected the simulation training center, which is the latest and one of the largest simulation training centers in the world. It trains and qualifies nuclear reactor operators, as well as provides continuous training programs that ensure that they keep up with developments and developments in the field of operating nuclear reactors.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the Emirati engineers, about the latest developments and achievements in the Barakah stations, the latest of which was the start of operational preparations for the fourth and final station, to join after several months the other three stations in commercial operation and the production of 40 terawatts of environmentally friendly electricity around the clock, which covers A quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs.

The engineers also gave an explanation of the future plans of the Corporation, especially that the Barakah stations are just the beginning of the UAE peaceful nuclear program, as the Corporation is discussing with the relevant authorities investment in the nuclear energy sector locally and internationally in addition to the new generation of reactors and the development of models of mini-standard reactors in addition to empty hydrogen. carbon emissions, new types of environmentally friendly synthetic fuels, as well as peaceful applications of nuclear energy in the sectors of medicine, agriculture and space exploration.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the important achievements made during the process of developing the Barakah stations, which contributed pivotally to supporting the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources in the UAE and established the country’s leading position and its advanced role within the global efforts aimed at confronting climate change through Achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

His Highness said: “Thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, the UAE has become a pioneer in diversifying its energy sources, just as it was a pioneer in launching its strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050 and starting about 14 years ago in the process of transitioning to environmentally friendly energy sources, and adding nuclear energy to its portfolio of sources.” Energy, which is paying off today in terms of ensuring energy security and sustainability at the same time.”

His Highness added: “Today, after nearly a decade, the UAE has developed a reference model for countries seeking to adopt new peaceful nuclear energy programs and benefit from this technology in providing the energy needed to support economic growth programs and confront climate change. This advanced sector is to actively participate in the development of new technologies in the nuclear energy sector at the global level, such as its participation in a quadruple international alliance that includes the United States of America, Japan and South Korea to develop models of mini-modular reactors in the Republic of Romania.

His Highness praised the competencies and experiences of the UAE, which played a pivotal role in achieving these achievements, and provided the world with a new model in developing new programs for nuclear energy in terms of management and cost-effectiveness, reiterating the confidence of the wise leadership in these competencies that continue to achieve achievements in various fields, including the nuclear energy sector.

His Highness concluded his visit with a tour of Barakah stations, three of which currently produce 30 terawatts of carbon-free electricity every year, and reduce millions of tons of carbon emissions annually.

The fourth plant in Barakah entered the stage of operational preparations and related tests, in preparation for obtaining an operating license from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation before starting to load nuclear fuel into the station’s reactor, followed by the “upward energy test” stage, which includes a gradual increase in the power of the reactor and then stopping the reactor and conducting Final maintenance operations before the expected start of commercial operation next year.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Excellency Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.