Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, affirmed that the continuous successes and great achievements made by the UAE in the peaceful nuclear energy sector are thanks to the continuous directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness also affirmed that the state is moving forward confidently for the next 50 years, and strengthening its pioneering development path, through the implementation of major projects aimed at diversifying and securing energy sources, and increasing the contribution of environmentally friendly energy in supporting economic and social growth.

This came in a statement to His Highness on the occasion of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation announcing the issuance of a license to operate the second station of the Barakah nuclear power plants in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The issuance of the license to operate the second station in Barakah is a new paradigm shift that proves that the UAE is on the path of sustainable development and is making its way towards developing the tools of its national economy with the determination of its sons who have all the tools to take charge of construction and development themselves. The announcement also represents a milestone in the state’s march and realization of the wise leadership’s vision. The issuance of the second operating licenses at Barakah plants is a strategic achievement that culminates in the efforts made over the past years for the stages of developing the UAE’s peaceful nuclear program.

His Highness added: “The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Program is one of the most important achievements of the UAE in the environmentally friendly energy sector, and it will have an important and vital role in promoting energy sustainability in the country and strengthening its position at the regional and international levels, as the program has been developed according to the highest and highest terms and practices. International, with the aim of diversifying energy sources and supporting the achievement of the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and providing up to 25 percent of the country’s electrical energy needs when operating all four Barakah plants.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries, and the national competencies that possess all the capabilities and skills necessary to work in this sector in accordance with the highest international safety standards, in order to provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly energy, and to ensure the future More sustainable.