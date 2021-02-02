Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a major donor of humanitarian and development aid around the world.

His Highness said that the state has expanded its relief, humanitarian and development activities locally and abroad, keeping pace with the severe crises, natural disasters and health emergencies that have swept the world during the past year, thanks to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. », And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness praised the humanitarian efforts of His Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and said that Her Highness’s initiatives in this regard strengthen the country’s position on the international humanitarian arena, and support the role of the Crescent. Growing red to reduce human suffering and preserve human dignity.

Hamdan bin Zayed upon chairing the first board meeting of the Red Crescent for the current year through remote visual communication technology (Photo: Abdullah Al-Junaibi)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “The UAE has adopted a unique approach and an advanced approach in dealing with the Corona pandemic, which made it at the forefront of countries that have succeeded in limiting the spread of the pandemic on their lands, and contributed to strengthening preventive and precautionary measures in many other countries, from While providing its health and medical supplies, His Highness pointed out that the state’s strategy in this regard embodied the meaning of human fraternity on the ground, in actuality rather than rhetoric, through its assistance to dozens of countries whose health capabilities prevented the pandemic from controlling their territories.

This came during His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan chairing, through remote visual communication technology, the first board meeting of the Red Crescent for the current year, and His Highness conveyed to the members of the Board of Directors the appreciation of the country’s rational leadership for the pioneering role that the authority plays in enhancing the state’s response in favor of the affected people. From disasters and crises, and alleviate human suffering around the world.

His Highness affirmed that last year witnessed a great leap in the Red Crescent’s movements on its local arena and its presence in all regions of the country with its humanitarian aid and community programs, which benefited more than 2.2 million people at the state level.

Hamdan bin Zayed speaking during the meeting

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for increasing interest in local affairs, doubling the support provided and expanding the umbrella of the Red Crescent aid within the country during the current year, indicating that “the leadership and distinction that the authority has reached in the broad areas of humanitarian giving will continue to motivate us. All of us to provide more initiatives, activities and programs that enhance the aspect of social responsibility ».

His Highness stressed the importance of the humanitarian responsibility entrusted to the authority in light of the current humanitarian challenges on the local, regional and international arenas. His Highness said, “These challenges have imposed a new approach to work and movement to meet the increasing requirements of humanitarian work due to the events taking place in many regions around the world.”

His Highness affirmed that the authority has been closely following the changes in the international humanitarian arena and is working to keep pace with them through carefully prepared plans and proactive and forward-looking strategies that take into account the requirements of future humanitarian work, and accompany it with more qualitative initiatives that enhance the country’s leading position in the vital field.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that during the past 38 years the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has witnessed successive developments and great moves forward. After it was a small association with 8 employees, it has become today a global body referred to by Lebanon at the international and regional levels, with 1,100 employees and 48,000 employees. Volunteer, what qualified her to occupy an advanced position on the list of donors in this regard globally, thanks to the support of partners and the support of philanthropists, philanthropists and volunteers for its humanitarian programs and development projects.

Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei

Regarding the use of global technology and modern technology in implementing the authority’s projects, especially water security and drilling wells, His Highness said, “The Red Crescent Authority, in cooperation with Khalifa University and Masdar Company, conducts studies with the aim of providing water from the air and adding a renewable source of clean water suitable for human and agricultural consumption through generators. It can be used in land transportation, homes, companies, events and major events, residential areas and the rest of the countries that suffer from water scarcity.

His Highness pointed out that this technology is of great importance in the UAE, because of its great role in reducing production costs and providing large quantities of potable fresh water, as well as for use in irrigation operations of farms, gardens, reserves, islands, rugged and remote areas.

At the outset of the board meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to the Red Crescent delegation currently in Indonesia to deliver Emirati aid to those affected by the earthquake there.

His Highness briefed the head of the delegation on the progress of the relief agency’s operations and the delegation’s field movements in the most affected areas. His Highness directed the delegation to strengthen the humanitarian agency’s response in favor of the affected people, meet the necessary needs for them and study the needs of the affected areas from future development projects.

Mohammed Ateeq Al-Falahi

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors and members of the Board, and His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary General, discussed many axes that enhance the Authority’s march and activate its mechanisms to advance humanitarian work to wider horizons and promote its various fields.

The Board of Directors reviewed reports presented by the Secretary-General that included the achievements made during the past period and the development programs and projects being implemented in a number of countries, including water provision projects in Sudan and Mauritania, where 10 artesian wells are being implemented in North Kordofan State in Sudan, benefiting 30,000 people. In addition to 12 other wells being implemented in the Anwal region in Mauritania, benefiting 40,000 people, in addition to the project for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Women’s Care in Sindh Province in Pakistan, which was established at the initiative of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. The hospital provides health and treatment services to about 120,000 people annually.

Relief operations

In the relief field, the Secretary General of the Red Crescent reviewed the relief operations that have been implemented during the last period, which included the first phase of relief for those affected by Hurricane Johnny in the Philippines, which benefited 35,000 people, and the second phase includes the implementation of development projects aimed at rebuilding the affected areas through maintenance 5 schools, and building 500 homes for those affected.

Head of the authority delegation in Indonesia

The Board of Directors was briefed on the emergency response program implemented by the authority for those affected by the recent floods in Malaysia, which benefited 52 thousand people.

The Board of Directors also stopped, through the Secretary-General’s presentation of the operations of the winter campaign being implemented under the directives of the wise leadership in 25 countries around the world, benefiting one million people who provide them with their winter needs, which include clothes, heating equipment, health and food parcels, and nutritional supplements for children.

Digital school

The Council reviewed the digital school project, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, which targets one million students around the world. The authority is implementing it in several stages, and its first phase begins in four countries: Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

The project aims to promote the sustainable development goals, by providing educational opportunities to refugees and displaced persons, in disaster and crisis areas, and by developing knowledge and skills, through applications of artificial intelligence and modern digital technologies. At the local level, the Council was briefed on the social assistance provided to those targeted inside the country during the past year, which benefited more than 2.2 million people.

Members of the Authority’s Board of Directors during the remote meeting

Investment projects

The Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority reviewed investment projects to develop the Authority’s resources, and provide additional sources of income to finance its development programs and projects spread throughout the world, in addition to its program for the promotion and development of fundraising mechanisms and the creation of modern donation outlets.

It is noteworthy that the value of the humanitarian programs and development projects carried out by the authority last year inside and outside the country amounted to 630 million 669 thousand and 579 dirhams, as it reached 212 million and 141 thousand and 901 dirhams inside the country, while outside the state it amounted to 418 million 527 thousand and 678 dirhams, which included relief operations with a value of 84 million and 747 dirhams. One thousand and 453 dirhams, of which two million 343 thousand and 179 people benefited from dozens of countries around the world.

The cost of development projects amounted to 96 million 500 thousand and 288 dirhams, of which one million and 475 thousand and 688 people benefited, while the humanitarian aid amounted to 24 million and 166 thousand and 302 dirhams of which 671 thousand and 299 people benefited, in addition to 213 million 113 thousand and 635 dirhams, which is the value of the orphans sponsorship program. 88 thousand benefited from it, and 4 orphans in dozens of countries.