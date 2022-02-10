Ruwais (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, stressed that the UAE is continuing to strengthen the infrastructure of the energy and industry sector, and progress towards diversifying the economy and building a stable and prosperous future for future generations, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. , the President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

This came while His Highness laid the foundation stone for Borouge’s fourth expansion facility “Borouge 4” in the company’s polyolefins production complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, at a cost of 22 billion dirhams (6.2 billion US dollars). His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushhab, Adviser to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and a number of officials Senior management in ADNOC and Borealis, the shareholders in Borouge.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the details of the Borouge 4 project, which will play a prominent role in responding to the expected growth in customer demand for polyolefins in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, in addition to supplying it with important raw materials for the “Taziz” industrial chemicals area in Ruwais. His Highness praised the work team at ADNOC and Borealis, and praised their joint efforts to promote the development process in Borouge.

His Highness noted Borouge’s role in developing the petrochemical industry to support sustainable economic development in the UAE and its policies in economic diversification. The Borouge 4 expansion project follows the confirmation of the final investment decision in this project in November 2021, as the new plant will contribute to enabling the next phase of growth in the Ruwais Industrial Complex by providing raw materials for the “Tazez” project, strengthening local industrial supply chains, and supporting value opportunities. local added.

Borouge 4 plant, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, will produce 1.4 million tons per annum of polyethylene, which contributes to raising the total annual production capacity of Borouge to 6.4 million tons, and makes “Borouge” the largest complex in the world for the production of polyolefins in one location. .

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: “We were honored by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who preferred him to lay the foundation stone for this new project of international standards, which is a major achievement for ADNOC in expanding the scope of its business in the field of refining, petrochemicals and industrial operations, and we continue to work to implement the vision of the rational leadership. In strengthening the infrastructure of the energy sector, and providing the industrial sector with the resources necessary for its growth and progress to contribute to the diversification and prosperity of the UAE economy, in line with the principles of the fiftieth charter.

He added, “We are receiving great interest from local and international investors who express their desire to enter into partnerships with us to contribute to promoting the growth and development of our business in the refining and petrochemical industry in Ruwais. Borouge 4 plant will contribute to strengthening the local supply chain and accelerating initiatives to support the In-Country Value Program, with constant attention to health, safety and sustainability standards, as a study is currently being prepared on establishing a carbon capture unit that will reduce the carbon emissions of this project.”

Thomas Jungle, CEO of Borealis Group, said: “We consider Borouge 4 to be a new and important milestone in the successful business and strategic partnership between Borealis and ADNOC. that meet their future needs.

The new Borouge 4 plant will use Borstar technology licensed by Borealis to produce a range of products focused on durable uses for the energy, infrastructure, advanced packaging and agriculture sectors. This new facility is also designed to take advantage of ADNOC’s recently announced clean energy initiatives, which contribute to reducing carbon emissions in its operations by obtaining electricity produced from clean energy sources in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Al Ruwais, he inaugurated the “Dhanna Golf Club”, which includes a nine-hole course with an area of ​​approximately 3,160 meters designed by International Golf Design. The club includes a golf course and practice spaces, with modern lighting for evening practice, a specialty golf shop, as well as various outdoor restaurants with stunning views. This distinguished sports facility was established as part of the ongoing Ruwais development project to secure a better lifestyle and life for the residents, by providing recreational and community facilities in the Al Dhafra region and attracting tourists from inside and outside the country.