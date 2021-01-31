Hamdan bin Zayed: The UAE is an important station in the march of humanitarian work and strengthening its fields

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, affirms daily its leadership in humanitarian work and its excellence in finding alternatives and creating solutions. Which contributes to alleviating suffering and promoting areas of human and human development.

In this regard, His Highness referred to the initiatives undertaken by the state during the Covid-19 pandemic and its efforts that contributed to addressing the pandemic regionally and internationally, and to strengthening preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the epidemic in many countries.

In a statement marking the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Emirates Red Crescent, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the country was established thanks to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has a unique approach to confront the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the brunt of disasters and the severity of crises, which had the greatest impact on promoting the march of humanitarian and development work around the world.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE has taken great care in the fields of giving in order to achieve the aspirations of peoples for a decent life, and its wise leadership strengthened the foundations on which the civilized state structure was built in the humanitarian field, which every citizen is proud and proud of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul »the champion of humanity and founder of the Emirates Humanitarian edifice. On the same approach, the rational leadership of the state is proceeding and pursuing the path of goodness and giving to its utmost goals.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “There is no doubt that we are proud of this rational leadership that established a unique approach for good and devoted a great deal to human giving in its thinking and interest and was an example of creative dealing with humanitarian issues that plague many around us, and we are also proud of the support of good people and benefactors. And the donors for our projects and they are always behind our successes and our humanitarian initiatives at home and abroad. They have our gratitude and gratitude and from the Most High, the Most High, the reward and the reward.

His Highness said that the Red Crescent anticipates the year of preparation for the next fifty years, which embodies the vision and strategy of the rational leadership for the next fifty years, as the largest national strategy of its kind launched by the wise leadership at the level of the federal state and at all local levels, and our national authority will have great and tangible achievements on the humanitarian level during the year, as volunteers will share. The largest in embodying this strategy on the ground through their positions in various fields of work.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that during the past 38 years the Emirati Red Crescent has witnessed successive developments and great moves forward. After it was a small association with limited human and logistical capabilities, it has now become a global body referred to by Lebanon at the international and regional levels and an important milestone that cannot be bypassed. In advancing the march of humanitarian work and strengthening its fields, as it has become one of the national societies that donate humanitarian and development aid, it has qualified it to occupy an advanced position on the list of donors in this regard globally.

His Highness affirmed the Emirates Red Crescent’s keenness to preserve the gains achieved, strengthen future efforts, expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of its humanitarian services and activities, and move programs and projects to an advanced stage in the field of comprehensive development and social empowerment for vulnerable groups and groups that target it at home and abroad.

His Highness said that the requirements of humanitarian work are constantly increasing due to the severity of disasters and the many crises, which requires activating the mechanisms of partnership with institutions, bodies, individuals and all sectors to face their repercussions and reduce their impact on the shoulders of the victims and the afflicted.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “Our National Authority welcomes an era full of humanitarian and health challenges that require mobilization of energies and the development of plans and strategies to alleviate their burden on the shoulders of those affected.”

His Highness added, “At the local level, programs expanded, burdens increased, and tasks branched out due to many factors that left their effects on some poor families who resorted to their national authority to provide their needs in a number of necessary areas of life. It was necessary for us to keep pace with these developments and allocate a space for them from our internal programs and activities for this. New areas have been proposed that we believe will enhance our efforts on the local scene and achieve our aspirations in supporting low-income people, needy families and needy people.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “Externally, the challenges in a number of arenas embody the painful reality that victims of disasters and crises live in, as the intensity of conflicts increased, poverty and hunger spread between continents, the number of refugees, displaced persons, and displaced persons fleeing the brunt of those events and the spread of diseases and epidemics that were found in Poor countries are fertile grounds for their spread, so we had to keep abreast of developments on the regional and international humanitarian arena, move towards those affected by them, stand by them and support them to overcome their circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the Red Crescent Authority is guided, during its humanitarian and developmental actions, by the pillars of the state’s strategy in this regard, which puts people everywhere and their needs at the forefront of priorities without regard to their gender, race, sect, or any other inhumane considerations. The authority and its activities are based on the basic principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and depend on making the most of the advantages available to it and harnessing the elements of power it possesses to achieve more excellence in giving and make a quantum leap in the programs, activities and projects.

His Highness, the president of the authority, said that the coming stage requires all of us to make more efforts and work together in order to uphold the banner of our national authority and preserve the position it has assumed and the good reputation it has achieved. His Highness added, “Each of us as workers, volunteers and supporters has his role in implementing the authority’s plans and strategies and applying them on the ground. Whatever the size of these roles, in the end they make the required difference in improving the lives of the vulnerable and mobilizing the strength of humanity. “