Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, congratulated him on the occasion of the National Day of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the Twitter site, “We congratulate His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa and the brotherly Bahraini people on the occasion of the National Day .. UAE Bahrain has strong fraternal relations and a common history sponsored by the leaderships of the two countries. May God protect Bahrain and its people, and may God perpetuate glory, progress and stability.