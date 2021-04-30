Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the UAE is among the most efficient countries in dealing with the Corona pandemic for the second year in a row and limiting its spread at the local and external levels. His Highness said that the state’s handling of the repercussions of the pandemic confirmed that it has effective and practical solutions in cases of emergency crises, and has a great capacity to confront humanitarian, health and other developments, thanks to the proactive plans and strategies that have been developed within a comprehensive vision in order to strengthen the aspects of response and protection, and provide greater care. To the people of the Emirates and those residing on its land in all cases and circumstances.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a statement on the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the nineteenth of Ramadan, that the role of the UAE in addressing the Corona pandemic was not limited to its local arena, but extended beyond its borders, and it realized early on its duty towards the various countries of the world facing Significant challenges due to the outbreak of the pandemic, and strengthened its humanitarian response towards it, and since the emergence of the crisis, it has provided medical aid and preventive supplies to dozens of countries around the world, from which hundreds of thousands of medical personnel on the front lines have benefited, and currently it is contributing to providing vaccines to countries that do not have the capabilities to bring them in order to save The lives of those exposed to this epidemic in light of the emergence of new strains of the pandemic. His Highness added, “These achievements made by the UAE in this regard are a natural result of cumulative experiences in humanitarian and voluntary work, and a long march of generosity and generosity that was laid the foundations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and are strengthened under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and is moving forward with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander Supreme Council of the Armed Forces ».

His Highness stressed that the virtues of the dear deceased in this vital field are innumerable, as the great late man devoted his time to touching the needs of the weak and needy, and mocked the capabilities of the state to support their humanitarian conditions. Conflicts, disasters and unrest that claimed the lives of millions ».

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, recorded in letters of light on the pages of the human history of humanity the name of the UAE, a pioneer in development and charitable work and its various fields, and harnessed the state’s resources and capabilities in order to advocate for the weak and needy, and to protect them from the dangers of poverty, disease and ignorance. . His Highness added, “Thanks to the deceased’s efforts and generous initiatives, the state has assumed a distinguished position in the fields of charitable work regionally and internationally, occupying a large area in the spacious spaces of humanitarian giving, and has provided the world with a unique experience in embodying the values ​​of giving and giving in order to alleviate the pain and human suffering of humanity, and it is on the throne of the hearts of millions. Of the deprived and the afflicted, to whom his white hands were extended to ward off the burden of need and humiliation of the matter.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work comes in commemoration of the late Sheikh Zayed, in loyalty and gratitude to the principles for which he lived, and as an embodiment of the values ​​that he pledged himself to and he continued to call for in order to help the needy and help the injured and the relief of the afflicted until the death caught him and left On our world, he left a rich legacy and a unique approach in the fields of human giving, indicating that these principles and values ​​will remain a shining light that will illuminate the darkness of the road for those who walk the paths of goodness and seek to fulfill people’s needs. His Highness, the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said: “For us in the authority, Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action represents an occasion to stand with oneself, evaluate the process and push it forward, and actively contribute to providing support for programs, strengthening partnerships with all sectors of society, and spreading the values ​​and principles that we seek to achieve. In addition to harnessing the capabilities and activating the available mechanisms to achieve further expansion and spread, adding new gains to those targeted from our humanitarian activities and programs at home and abroad, enhancing the ability to move, preparing for disasters and responding quickly to the calls of humanitarian duty everywhere, which are supreme goals for which we work and strive to achieve them Always”.