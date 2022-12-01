His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, affirmed that the Union Day, which we celebrate on the second of December of each year, represents an important opportunity through which we remember that day, which 51 years ago constituted a milestone in the history of the country and the people, and it was the solid foundation for the establishment of a state The UAE, which was led by the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” and his founding brothers with a wise vision that enabled them to establish a modern state that possesses all the elements of a civilized and developmental renaissance.

His Highness said – in a speech addressed to the “National Shield” magazine on the occasion of the 51st Union Day – that the achievements made by the state during the process of construction and development included all areas of life, and we see its results today through the high status that the state was able to achieve at the Arab and international levels.

His Highness affirmed that the federal march is being strengthened thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Council. Supreme Council of the Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness added that the UAE’s ambition has no limits and extends from earth to space through an innovative and integrated government strategy to anticipate the future of the country’s vital sectors in its unique journey towards the UAE Centennial 2071. His Highness pointed out that the Union Day represents an important occasion to celebrate the achievements that the country has achieved during its journey. Construction and development in various economic, social, cultural and scientific fields.. These achievements have earned the state a prominent position among nations, which embodies the right vision of our wise leadership and its ambition to build on these gains.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is moving forward in strengthening the approach it has taken to mobilize support and advocacy for global humanitarian principles through its development initiatives and its continuous support for victims of conflicts and disasters around the world. The weak and disadvantaged everywhere, and support the afflicted, and provide material and moral support to them without favor or preference, but rather consider it part of its duty towards the world in which it lives.

His Highness pointed to the global appreciation enjoyed by countries, peoples and humanitarian organizations in the light of recent international reports that showed the size of the efforts undertaken by the UAE in the humanitarian and development fields and placed it at the forefront of benevolent forces as it is the largest donor of humanitarian and development aid compared to its national income in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the end of his speech, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and to Their Highnesses The sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates and the Crown Princes, and to the people of the Emirates and whoever resides on its land.