His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, said that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, make us always ready and responsive to the needs of friendly countries, and stand with them in crises and disasters, and help and extend a helping hand to them.

This came during His Highness’s review of the humanitarian conditions caused by the recent floods in Nepal, through a phone call that His Highness made today with the Red Crescent delegation currently in the capital, Kathmandu, to assess the field conditions and identify the urgent needs of those affected for humanitarian aid, and to study development projects and reconstruction programs for the areas most affected by the disaster.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the details of the humanitarian situation in Nepal, during a call with the head of the Red Crescent Authority delegation present in Nepal, and directed the rapid implementation of the programme proposed by the delegation to enhance the humanitarian response of the Authority and reduce the repercussions of the flood disaster on the population there. His Highness was informed about the type of projects that Nepal needs at the present time, and His Highness directed the delegation to meet the basic requirements of those affected at the present time and to study future projects to recover from the flood damage.