His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, confirmed that the selection of Sultan Al Neyadi as the first Arab astronaut to spend 6 months at the International Space Station next year, is a consolidation of the UAE’s position in the space sector and foreseeing the future.

His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “Choosing Sultan Al Neyadi as the first Arab astronaut to spend 6 months at the International Space Station next year, a new stage and an important step towards space exploration and the continuation of our projects and ambitions. The UAE’s position in the space sector and future foresight.

Choosing Sultan Al Neyadi as the first Arab astronaut to spend 6 months at the International Space Station next year, a new stage and an important step towards space exploration and the continuation of our projects and ambitions. — Hamdan bin Zayed (@HamdanBinZayed) July 25, 2022