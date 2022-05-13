Source: Emirates Today website Date:





His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: May God have mercy on our dear deceased and leader of the nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the brother, the leader and the great is gone… the man of empowerment and achievements and Zayed’s companion in the construction journey is gone. The homeland has lost the father of all and the man of humanity.. God forgive him and have mercy on him and enter him into your vast gardens..we belong to God and to Him we shall return.

Mohammed bin Rashid: With hearts wracked by sadness, we mourn the patron of our march and the President of our country, Sheikh Khalifa

Mohammed bin Zayed: Khalifa..my brother, my friend and my teacher..may God have mercy on you with his vast mercy

Disrupting work in federal, local and “private” institutions, starting from Saturday

Hamdan bin Mohammed: It is not easy to mourn a leader the size of a nation

“Gulf Cooperation”: We have lost, with the departure of Khalifa bin Zayed, an Arab and international pioneer

Khalifa bin Zayed.. 18 years of empowerment

Al-Azhar mourns Sheikh Khalifa: a deceased Arab and Islamic nation

Flags at half-mast in the emirates to mourn the death of the head of state, may God have mercy on him

Maktoum bin Mohammed: We ask God to raise his rank, raise his rank, and grant him vast paradise

Mansour bin Mohammed: May God have mercy on our father and the President of our country, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan



