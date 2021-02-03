Hamdan bin Zayed: Since its inception, the UAE has been keen to diversify energy sources and enhance consumption efficiency by adopting new and clean sources

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Authority in Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the UAE, under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, «may God protect him» and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince The era of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Honorary President of the Authority, has been keen since its inception to diversify energy sources, enhance consumption efficiency by adopting new and clean energy sources, and sustainable urban planning to ensure a sustainable environment and a high quality of life, achieve food security, protect ecosystems, natural resources and biodiversity. Addressing and adapting to climate change.

His Highness said – in a speech on the occasion of the 24th National Environment Day, which falls on the fourth of February and comes this year under the slogan “Green Recovery” – that the UAE has adopted an approach based on a balance between development requirements and environmental considerations and is able to achieve green recovery thanks to its balanced approach to achieve sustainable development. Which includes a wide range of policies and measures, the most prominent of which is economic diversification, diversifying sources of income to move from an oil-based economy to a diversified and sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation, including a green economy and a circular economy.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to adopt green recovery approaches, taking into account the environmental considerations that occupy a very high position in our national agendas to preserve our environmental legacy, which we are proud of, and to protect our environment and its priceless natural resources for us and for future generations.

His Highness stressed the importance of preserving the positive results achieved in the environment during the last period as a result of the measures taken to contain the epidemic outbreak of the Corona virus, with a focus on adopting green recovery approaches that contribute to achieving economic recovery in a manner that takes into account the environment, by following a different approach that includes Reducing sources of pollution to combat climate change, conserve natural resources, and protect biodiversity.

His Highness indicated that the economic recovery from the effects and repercussions of the Corona pandemic has become a major concern of governments and decision-makers around the world, as international organizations concerned with the environment and climate have begun to call for the necessity to take environmental and sustainability considerations into account when developing any plans for economic recovery from the pandemic. They stressed the need for these plans to become tools to address the roots of the problem, not just temporary solutions to deal with the effects and repercussions of the pandemic only.

His Highness added that the International Energy Agency indicated a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions in the world, at a rate of 8 percent in the year 2020 due to the Corona pandemic, and this percentage is equivalent to the annual reduction required, during the current decade in order to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees. Celsius, as studies estimate that this temporary drop will only prevent about 0.01 ° C of global warming.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the World Meteorological Organization expects that the change in consumption patterns and resource use as a result of the Corona pandemic will have a very small impact on climate change, and experts believe that without a radical change in the use of resources, and the establishment of commitments to reduce emissions by countries The reduction in emissions from the pandemic will be temporary and will have little impact on the greenhouse gas concentrations that have accumulated in the atmosphere over several decades.

His Highness referred to what the measurements made by the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii showed that there was no significant change in the monthly levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (414 parts per million in December 2020 compared to 412 parts per million in December 2019. ” The duration of the current crisis, the current temporary change in consumption patterns and resource use could turn into sustainable and long-term change, which may lead to a general drive for collective action and effective management of climate change risks.

His Highness stressed the need for urgent investments in the field of climate action as part of the plans to recover from the repercussions of the Corona virus, as called for by the report of the United Nations Environment Program, with the aim of bringing the world closer to achieving the goal of the Paris Agreement of curbing the rise in temperature so that it does not exceed two degrees Celsius.

His Highness referred to the positive results achieved in the environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing to a decrease in energy production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at a rate of 5 percent during the year 2020 compared to what was expected under normal conditions, and it was also noted that water consumption had increased by 2-5 percent, which is what It may be linked to an increase in washing and cleaning practices, which has become a global concept and an ideal means of preventing and limiting the spread of the new Corona virus .. As for the transport sector, the movement of vehicles on roads decreased, at a rate ranging between 25 percent and 63 percent, during the different closures.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that all this led to a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in the emirate by 4-12 percent during the year 2020 than what was expected in normal conditions, stressing that these positive results give us more hope, and confirm that we are able to To work together towards creating an environmentally sustainable future.

His Highness added: We may have witnessed a clear change in the environment due to the Corona epidemic. All countries of the world have recorded the same good news about air quality, the recovery of nature and the flourishing of biological diversity, but life will inevitably return to normal in most places after the end of this epidemic, and human activity, transportation, commercial and industrial business will return. To its usual rhythm, and this means that pollution will rise again, so we have to take all this into account when developing scenarios for green recovery for the next stage.

His Highness said that the pandemic has taught us that there is a direct relationship between human activity and its negative impact on the environment, and this cannot be denied because it is supported by scientific data, and today we have more awareness than ever that we have a pivotal role to play to save our planet so that at the same time we can save our lives and no longer. There is no escape from that anymore, and that we will have to move as individuals in one community and reduce our environmental footprint as much as possible in order to achieve the benefit of the planet .. We need to develop strategies and policies to maintain a healthy environment in conjunction with economic recovery plans, and I believe all governments Around the world it is currently trying to do so.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan indicated that the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has begun implementing its institutional strategic plan for the period 2021-2025 that focuses on confronting environmental challenges, which will greatly contribute to supporting the country’s efforts to recover green, explaining that the new strategy that includes Seven strategic priorities supported by four institutional enablers that focus on achieving the environmental resilience of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through mitigation and adaptation to climate change, protection of air and marine water quality, sustainable management of groundwater resources, ensuring soil quality, enabling optimal waste management, encouraging the principles of the circular economy, and preserving To protect and enhance the rich biodiversity of the Emirate.