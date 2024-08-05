Al Dhafra (WAM)

Al Dhafra Shooting Club concluded the fourth edition of the Hamdan bin Zayed Shooting Championship “0.22 Sketon Rifle” for women and juniors.

The tournament started early last month with the preliminary rounds, leading up to the final competition for the top places and the crowning of the winners last Saturday.

Aisha Saif Owais Al Darai won first place, Shahad Awad Obaid Al Kaabi won second place, and Amna Khalifa Al Ketbi won third place. The contestants Fatima Khalid Dhahyan Al Menhali, Alaa Mohammed Ali Al Dhafari, Fakhira Abdullah Al Sagheer Al Darai, Fatima Khamis Saeed Al Muqbali, and Maryam Muslim Al Darai came in fourth to eighth place.

The first place winner received 70 thousand dirhams, the second place received 40 thousand dirhams, the third place received 30 thousand dirhams, and the fourth place received 25 thousand dirhams, in addition to 15 thousand dirhams, 10 thousand dirhams, 9 thousand dirhams, and 8 thousand dirhams for the winners from fifth to eighth place.

The junior girls’ category, aged 12 to 16 years, witnessed Rawda Saeed Mohammed Al Ketbi winning first place and receiving 12 thousand dirhams, while Mai Ahmed Hassan achieved second place and received 10 thousand dirhams, and Sarah Khalifa Al Muqbali won third place and received 8 thousand dirhams.

The winners were crowned in the presence of Nasser Ahmed Al Ali, Director of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, Shamsa Al Hanaei, Director of the Media Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Salama Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Principal of Qatar Al Nada Secondary School.

Nasser Ahmed Al Ali stressed that the fourth edition of the championship for men, juniors, women and junior girls achieved great success, which enhances the great passion of the participants in women’s shooting events, and the advanced levels in the preliminary and final stages.

He explained the importance of the sustainability of these tournaments within the club’s efforts to support women’s empowerment in this game in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, provide safe environments for practicing shooting, and sponsor distinguished talents and motivate them to participate in the tournaments organized by the club in the Al Dhafra region.