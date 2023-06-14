Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, was briefed on the progress of work in the Center for Plant Genetic Resources “Gene Bank”, which the Authority is establishing in Al Ain, and the project is the first of its kind. in the area. The center aims to document the genetic sources of local plants and their diversity, study and preserve important plant species through the use of an integrated approach that includes internal and external conservation methods for these types of plants to preserve plant biodiversity in the United Arab Emirates and the region, re-cultivate and propagate them in nature and protect some endangered species. .

During the meeting, which was held at Al Nakheel Palace, His Highness was briefed on the progress of work on a number of other initiatives and projects implemented by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General, and a number One of the executive directors of the Authority.

During the meeting, His Highness listened to the capabilities provided by this project, which includes a center specialized in long-term collection and preservation operations for periods of up to 100 years for the seeds of all wild local plants in the country in refrigerated rooms with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius, in addition to containing specialized laboratories. Plant tissue culture and deep preservation of vegetative parts and tissues at temperatures up to -196°C, in addition to a specialized laboratory for conducting genomic sequencing of wild plants. The center will include a specialized exhibition aimed at enriching the experience of visitors of various categories and raising their levels of knowledge about the importance of local plants, which will display about 20 different experiences through which the latest display methods will be used.

The center will also include a glass house that represents the different natural habitats and the distinctive natural plants they contain, allowing the visitor to view them and learn more about these plants and natural habitats, in addition to an external garden arrangement around the building that represents a mini botanical garden that displays the most important local plants and their various uses, which will also play a major role. In imparting knowledge to visitors.

The total completion rate of all project components has reached approximately 94 percent, and it will be officially opened during the last quarter of this year.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan listened to an explanation about the progress of work in implementing the single-use plastics policy in Abu Dhabi, and in this regard, the most prominent results achieved during the past year, which contributed to avoiding the use of more than 172 million plastic bags during one year since The ban begins in June 2022.

The number of plastic bags consumed in the main sales outlets decreased by 95 percent, meaning that out of every hundred bags that were consumed in the main sales outlets before the start of the ban, only five bags are currently being used, and all of them are reusable.

rotate

His Highness was also briefed on the Authority’s plan to promote the recovery of materials for recycling, through the bottle recovery system based on the incentives recently launched by the Authority, which includes the provision of bottle recovery machines in different places in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as part of the “Together Towards Zero” campaign implemented by the Authority. within the policy framework. The bottle recovery plan is being implemented in cooperation with the Authority’s partners from the private sector, whereby a smart infrastructure is provided that includes smart containers, in addition to recovery machines.. and this is based on benefiting from smart applications that enhance collection directly from the source to contribute to achieving the policy goal. The ambition is to recover 50 percent of the approximately 600 million single-use plastic water bottles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi annually.

Bottle recovery

His Highness was also briefed on the bottle recovery machine and how it works, and listened to a detailed explanation of its importance in providing an effective solution to the growing plastic bottle pollution problem, as the per capita consumption rate reaches about 600 plastic bottles annually.

The machine collects used plastic bottles, provides incentives and encourages environmentally responsible behaviour, and helps reduce the amount of plastic waste ending up in the environment or in landfills.

Baynunah Stone

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also briefed on the “Baynunah Stone”, which was discovered in the Baynunah Reserve in the Al Dhafra region and consists of 90 percent of a mixture of gypsum and quartz and 10 percent of various minerals and salts, which constitutes a sample of salt deposits formed in a lake of groundwater. High salinity over a period of more than 30 years, as layers of crystalline, opaque gypsum were formed due to high concentrations of salts and hot climatic factors, with a thickness of up to half a meter.

The burrow was found in the Baynunah well, which is an artesian well in the Baynunah forests in the Al Dhafra region. It was dug in the nineties of the twentieth century at a depth of 980 meters from the surface of the earth with the aim of studying the properties of water in deep aquifers. Groundwater began to flow some time ago, which led to the formation of highly saline lakes and marshes. around the well.