His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received at the Palm Palace His Excellency Engineer Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the most prominent current and future projects in the Al Dhafra region, the most important of which are the water and electricity sector projects, the expected growth in demand for them during the coming years, the department’s efforts to enhance the nationalization of the sector, the Nafs initiative, the services provided to consumers in the emirate, and improving their level of satisfaction.

His Highness also learned about the department’s initiatives regarding the optimal use of recycled water over the past year, expectations of demand for it in the future, and its cooperation with sector partners and strategic partners in implementing all appropriate solutions that aim to reduce water consumption, optimal exploitation of water resources, and sustainability of the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi in leading the efforts to transform the energy sector in the emirate in order to achieve the requirements of economic, environmental and social sustainability in the emirate and harness it for current and future generations, in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which aims to create a confident and secure society and a sustainable economy. And open minded.

His Highness appreciated the department's initiatives in developing strategies, policies, and regulations to diversify and secure energy sources, ensure the security, stability, and sustainability of energy and water supplies, and enhance the efficiency of their use for all consumers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by: His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, His Excellency Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and His Excellency Ahmed Suleiman. Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company.