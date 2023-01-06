His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, affirmed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to support farmers, and to provide all forms of care for the agricultural sector so that farmers, livestock breeders and all segments of society can enjoy a decent life as they are The active element in consolidating the food and vital security system.

His Highness praised the efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety in order to achieve the sustainability of the agricultural sector and ensure the sustainability of natural resources. His Highness also praised the services provided by the Authority to farmers and livestock breeders to motivate them to adopt the best agricultural practices, in addition to the efforts and initiatives to empower farmers and producers. locally, which contributes to increasing the economic return for farmers and breeders.

This came during the reception of His Highness at the Palm Palace in Abu Dhabi, HE Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety.

During the meeting, His Highness learned about the initiatives and projects launched by the authority and what is being implemented in the Al Dhafra region, including the project to develop and modernize the agricultural sector on Delma Island, and the establishment of a veterinary hospital at the highest level to serve livestock breeders in the region.

His Highness was briefed on the Farmers’ Market initiative in the Al Wathba region, which is run by the Sellal Company, considering it a model for initiatives that achieve the goals of economic and social development due to its contribution to empowering farmers and creating outlets for marketing local products, in addition to reviving the movement of internal trade, developing and prospering agriculture, and supporting food security.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also learned about future directions to diversify agricultural production, and to strengthen effective partnership with the private sector to ensure the abundance and safety of food and enhance the efficiency of the supply chain.

His Highness was also briefed on the effective partnership system that the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority establishes with the private sector, as the authority works to benefit from the global expertise available in the private sector and food and fodder producers in strengthening the supply chain and enabling sustainable food production.

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Al-Bahri Al-Amiri expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as everyone works under the wise leadership of His Highness to achieve sustainable agricultural development, strengthen the food security system and ensure food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He also thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support for sustainable development efforts, stressing that all efforts made by the authority to develop and sustain the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are credited to the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, and the directives of His Highness to establish a system stimulating leadership and innovation in the field of agricultural sustainability and food security, as well as enabling food industries and supply chains in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region.