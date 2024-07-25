His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Dhafra Palace in Al Dhafra Region, the top 12th graders in public and private sector schools for the academic year 2023-2024.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that education in the UAE enjoys great attention and care from our wise leadership, as it is considered the basis for the progress and development of nations and the elevation of the homeland, and contributes significantly to comprehensive development in all sectors. His Highness also stressed the importance of providing a distinguished and stimulating educational environment that contributes to developing the skills and capabilities of students, and provides them with equal opportunities for learning and success in the Al Dhafra region.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to the students’ parents for their constant care and concern, and for their effective role in urging their children to exert effort and dedication in striving for academic achievement, perseverance and academic excellence. His Highness added that family support for education is a major factor in students’ success, praising the constructive cooperation between schools and students’ parents in creating a stimulating educational environment and helping students achieve their maximum potential.

His Highness congratulated the top students and their parents, praising their efforts and perseverance that contributed to achieving honorable results and successfully passing this stage. He also wished them further success in the upcoming academic stages, motivating them to continue the journey of research and knowledge, so that they can assume their responsibilities in supporting the pillars of comprehensive development of the country.

His Highness urged outstanding students to complete their studies in scientific specializations that add qualitative value to the current and future needs of the labor market, especially in the Al Dhafra region, which is characterized by wide job opportunities in various sectors. His Highness also stressed the state’s constant keenness to provide all capabilities to support the journey of outstanding students and invest in their capabilities.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the efforts of those in charge of the educational and pedagogical process, pointing out the importance of their pivotal role in preparing generations to contribute effectively to building the nation and achieving progress and prosperity.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to the parents for their great role and the efforts they made to help their children, and to provide the appropriate atmosphere for their excellence and distinction and prepare them for a better future.

For their part, the students and their parents expressed their thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its great interest in students and its continuous support for them, stressing that this encouragement will be an incentive for them to continue their educational journey and excel academically. They extended their thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the honor and continuous support, which reflects His Highness’s keenness to support and encourage students towards success, excellence, and continuing the journey of education and progress.

They expressed their thanks to the teaching and administrative staff for what they have provided them over the past years, until they bid farewell to their school benches and moved on to a new stage of higher and specialized education and a new practical life.

Hamdan bin Zayed:

Education is considered the basis for the progress and development of nations and the elevation of the homeland, and it contributes significantly to comprehensive development in all sectors.