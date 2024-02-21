His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received at the Palm Palace a delegation from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and the “Zayed’s Ambition 2” mission team, in the presence of Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and astronaut His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif. Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and Adnan Al Rayes, Assistant Director General of Operations. And space exploration at the center and a number of officials at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the UAE’s future projects in the space sector, and the center’s plans during the next phase, in addition to the plans of the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which aims to develop a national team of astronauts to participate in manned exploration flights and other programs..

His Highness learned the details of the longest space mission in Arab history, which was undertaken by astronaut His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi on board the International Space Station, which raised the name of the United Arab Emirates high, and the great development in space science and astronomy programmes, which is embodied by the country’s broad interest in education and international cooperation. Scientific research, which contributes to achieving more scientific achievements in all fields.

His Highness also reviewed the latest training programs being implemented in preparation for carrying out new space missions in the future, and a general overview of the Emirates Astronaut Programme, and its future missions..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” has recorded achievements. Historically in the field of space exploration, it established its name regionally and internationally and strengthened its position and global role in contributing to supporting humanity’s scientific and cultural journey with the help of national cadres of Emirati pioneers, engineers and specialists in the space science sector..

His Highness praised the efforts of the work team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, appreciating the outstanding performance shown by the center’s team members in all the duties and tasks that it carried out, and the precision and skill that characterized them, which confirms the ability of the people of the UAE to fully carry out their role, to give their country. The well-deserved high position on the world stage.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes to the team for every success in its efforts and future tasks, praising the team spirit and teamwork that were a direct reason for the completion of the longest space mission in Arab history to the International Space Station..

His Highness congratulated the team working on the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission on the success of the mission, which is an honorable and inspiring model for the nation’s youth and the Arab youth, noting that the mission is an inspiring achievement for future generations, and a qualitative leap in the UAE’s journey in space exploration, which began with an ambitious vision from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to become a reality today with the energy and determination of the nation’s people and in accordance with advanced scientific plans and programs that are moving at a steady pace towards achieving the country’s qualitative achievements in the field of research, development and manufacturing in space industry technology..

At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center presented His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a gift of a picture of the Liwa area, taken by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi while he was on board the International Space Station, while Hazza Al Mansouri presented a picture to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, carried it with him to the International Space Station, during his mission in 2019..