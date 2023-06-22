His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, received a number of dignitaries and residents of the Al Dhafra region, at the Seif Palace in the city of Dhanna.

During the meeting, His Highness listened to the opinions of citizens and their views on various matters related to the services provided to them, was reassured about their conditions, and was briefed on the progress of work in the various main service sectors under implementation there.

His Highness and the audience exchanged cordial conversations that embody the depth of the relationship between the wise leadership and the citizens, the extent of its interest and care for its children, its keenness to follow up on their life affairs, touch their needs, and enhance the development services provided to them in the projects that serve them in every spot on the land of this benevolent country.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of all parties and officials in implementing and following up the main projects that are being implemented in the Al Dhafra region, and aim to support comprehensive development and lay its foundations, meet the aspirations of society, and achieve happiness for it.

And the people of Al Dhafra region appreciated the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to meet and communicate with them and his endeavor to support the countrymen and youth to continue the path of goodness and development.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan received, at the Seif Palace in the city of Dhanna, His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by a number of officials in the committee.

His Highness was briefed on the festivals and heritage programs organized by the committee in the Al Dhafra region, which aim to consolidate the values ​​of the Emirati heritage in fulfillment and loyalty to the homeland and to the leadership as an authentic example to follow, ensuring its sustainability, strengthening the cohesion of the Emirati society with all its segments behind the leadership, documenting heritage practices and publishing related research. Preserving and preserving heritage and encouraging its practice, creating heritage content that addresses the various segments of society, promoting and promoting Abu Dhabi’s cultural and heritage activities agenda, raising awareness of the values ​​of national identity and empathy, supporting talents, motivating them and refining their skills, and motivating young people to volunteer and serve the community ( panic).

His Highness learned from His Excellency Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei about the agenda of the committee’s activities in the Al Dhafra region, which includes many festivals and various heritage programs that highlight the desert and marine environment and the picturesque nature that characterizes the Al Dhafra region, which contributes to the revitalization of tourism and economic movement in the Al Dhafra region. Developing and developing heritage festivals.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the role of the Festivals Management Committee, Cultural and Heritage Programs, sponsors, supporters and workers, and their continuous endeavor to make all festivals, events and activities that are held in the Al Dhafra region a success, and to organize them in a distinctive way, in a way that guarantees the preservation of the heritage of the past and its sustainability for the present and the future.

The reception was attended by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of senior officials.