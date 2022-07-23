Al Dhafra (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and His Highness’s support for the Liwa Date Festival as one of the most important heritage festivals to celebrate the palm product, as it succeeded in being It has a special place in the map of heritage festivals.

His Highness said: “The continuous success of the festival confirms the correctness of the approach adopted by the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to spread greenery and growth throughout the country and in Caring for the palm is a symbol of life and giving.

This came during the visit of His Highness yesterday to the current session of the Liwa Date Festival, in which local and non-local food products are presented.

His Highness expressed his happiness at what he saw of various heritage, cultural and agricultural activities and participations during the current session of the festival, which is at the heart of our heritage reality, noting the great turnout of farmers and participants from government agencies and companies, which were characterized by cooperation, harmony and innovation, which had the most impact in its appearance at this high level and in Consolidating its activities and reaching this degree of development, renewal and distinction.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts made by the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in organizing and making the festival a success, which will continue until July 24, and the active participation of all governmental, official and private institutions and agencies, as well as all sponsors and supporters of this year’s edition of the festival, for the role They perform great service to the strategy of safeguarding cultural heritage.

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “During our visit to the Liwa Date Festival in its current session, we were briefed on the heritage and cultural events and competitions, and the exhibitors’ efforts to preserve the position of the palm tree, the continuous successes achieved by the festival and a great role it plays in introducing the heritage of grandparents and fathers. And revitalizing the economic and tourism sector in the Al Dhafra region.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan began his visit to the festival by inspecting a number of pavilions and government and private agencies that display the latest developments and modern technologies used in the cultivation of palms, vegetables, fruits and other foodstuffs.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on a number of participants in the competitions of dates and fruits and listened to a brief explanation of the various other competitions of the festival and the mechanism for handing over entries, which are carried out according to specific precautionary and preventive measures and the subsequent arbitration process, leading to the announcement of the names of the winners of the first places.

His Highness also inspected the pavilions of: Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, craftswomen pavilions, and the pavilion of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi. Holding, Emirates Heritage Club, Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, Al Foah and Al Dhafra Dates and Dates Company.

During the tour, His Highness met a number of festival participants and listened to their opinions, as they confirmed their keenness to participate annually in the festival due to the great reputation it achieved, which made it attract many visitors.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs Committee, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness, President of the Emirates Red Crescent, and Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice President The Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Festival, and a number of officials.