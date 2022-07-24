His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, praised the efforts made and the active participation in safeguarding the cultural and agricultural heritage in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Hamdan bin Zayed visits the 18th Liwa Date Festival in Al Dhafra region, and praises the efforts made and active participation in safeguarding the cultural and agricultural heritage in the emirate. pic.twitter.com/Wt1SOU83nh
— Abu Dhabi Media Office (@admediaoffice) July 24, 2022
