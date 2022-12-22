Al Dhafra (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the integrated tourist destination “Al Mughirah Coast” and “Al Mughirah Walk”, the two projects that were implemented and developed in Al Dhafra Region by Modon Real Estate Company and are located next to Al Mughirah Resort – Bab Al Nujoom.

After his arrival, His Highness listened to an explanation about the “Al Mughirah Coast”, which covers an area of ​​about 12 hectares, and includes a group of retail outlets, entertainment and entertainment centers, about 15 restaurants and cafes, three commercial buildings, a multi-use center, an events arena, as well as a water park and a circuit. Skiing, an open sports area, outdoor football, basketball and volleyball courts, a cycling track, and a center for “laser tag” and “paint ball” games.

His Highness was also briefed on the details of the “Al-Mughirah Walk” project, in which the wooden walkway extends to about 2 kilometers between mangroves and the sea. education in the walkway.

The walkway is characterized by high towers, allowing visitors to see trees and birds, learn about the environmental nature through educational stations about different living creatures such as black herons and sea cows, and enjoy the picturesque scenes of the mangroves area and the open sea.

After that, His Highness toured the two projects, during which he was briefed on the most important services, utilities, and various facilities that are provided to members of society, and that they are implemented according to the highest international standards.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed, at the end of the visit, that Al Dhafra region continues to work towards strengthening its position in the tourism sector at the state level, through the implementation of many infrastructure projects that meet the requirements of the existing development in the tourism work system in the region, which contributes to Thus in stimulating the tourism and entertainment sectors.

His Highness said: “The opening of Al-Mughirah coast and Al-Mughirah walkway enriches the tourism and economic potential of the Al Dhafra region, as it provides attractive investment opportunities and multiple options that meet the amenities that residents and visitors enjoy.”

His Highness noted the importance of these projects and their impact on various sectors, especially the private sector, which is of great importance in supporting construction and development operations at the level of Al Dhafra region, and building new opportunities in this context.

His Highness praised the pioneering role played by Modon Real Estate Company in promoting the tourism sector and real estate development at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Abdullah Al-Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Real Estate Company, said: “We are pleased to open the Al-Mughirah coast and Al-Mughirah walkway to the public, which is the latest addition to our group of projects, which confirms the company’s commitment to developing a group of attractive projects that enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a distinguished tourist and entertainment destination, in line with the leadership’s vision. rational development aimed at promoting sustainable development in the capital Abu Dhabi, pushing the tourism sector and building on our gains to consolidate the capital’s position as a leading tourist destination.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. And Abdullah Al Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Real Estate Company, Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Bill O’Regan, Executive Director of Modon Real Estate Company, and a number of senior officials.