Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Authority in Abu Dhabi, stressed that attention to water resources is an important and necessary element in light of the tremendous developmental shift in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the great economic, social and environmental development, and the increase in the population. And the need to provide food security. His Highness indicated that the scarcity of water resources is one of the most prominent challenges facing governments in dry areas, including the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the absence of natural renewable sources of water such as rivers and fresh lakes, and low levels of rain, so the Abu Dhabi government resorts to non-conventional water resources that They are very expensive resources.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the agency’s launch of the Integrated Water Resources Management Plan 2021 – 2030, during the event organized by the Environment Agency yesterday, through visual communication technology: “In the context of its role as an authority concerned with the management of groundwater in the emirate, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi Since its inception, it has been working according to clear strategic and automatic plans, and working with all strategic partners, whether concerned with water production or consumers, to chart the way to reach an integrated management and sustainable development of water resources in the emirate for a sustainable future and to preserve this precious resource for future generations.

His Highness added, “Over more than twenty years of serious and purposeful work, the authority, in cooperation with all partners, has conducted comprehensive research and studies for water resources in the emirate and explored the future challenges it faces through preparing advanced numerical models and continuously monitoring the change in the quality and quantity of the underground stock, and studying Strategic water storage and the implementation of a large number of pioneering initiatives to preserve our water resources and ensure their sustainability.

His Highness said: “Due to the availability of this experience, knowledge, fruitful cooperation and work with its strategic partners from the concerned authorities, locally and nationally, the authority was able, during the past year, to develop a comprehensive plan for integrated water resources management in which it defined the directions and priorities of the Abu Dhabi government and all parties working in the water sector for the next ten years until The year 2030 with an integrated concept to preserve our water resources depends on sharing roles, strengthening cooperation and joint work among all parties, adopting international best practices in innovation, anticipating the future, reducing the gap between available water resources and increasing demand for them, and determining government investments in this vital sector.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for attention to spread awareness of the importance of preserving water resources, reducing waste and paying attention to water demand management by reusing treated wastewater, adopting modern agricultural methods and cultivating local plants that are resistant to climatic factors and are more tolerant of drought and salinity in parks and gardens. And in cooperation with the municipalities in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The launch event of the Integrated Water Management Plan was attended by Eng. Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Maryam Bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, and HE Owaidah Murshid Al Marar, Head of the Department of Energy, and Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Safety Authority Food, Razan Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Authority, and a number of specialists in the water field from research centers and universities, and all local and national authorities.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Maryam Al Muhairi, Aweidah Al Marar and participants in the event (from the source)

Ambitious programs

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE, located in the belt of dry and arid regions, suffers from real challenges in managing scarce water resources, in which the per capita share is less than 100 cubic meters annually of naturally renewable water, which is a very low rate, compared to the water poverty limit set by International organizations, which is estimated at 1000 cubic meters annually, so the UAE government has focused, through ambitious plans, on achieving sustainable development goals that will enable access to clean fresh water, and ensure its sustainable management contributes to economic growth, and increase the efficiency of the use of these vital resources. , To achieve achievements that contribute to the country’s leadership globally, and to achieve first place in global competitiveness indicators, as well as achieving happiness and quality of life for members of society.

He referred to the efforts made by the Ministry, in cooperation with the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, including preparing the first hydrological map at the state level.

Technology and water

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi affirmed that the water issue is of the utmost priority for the wise leadership, as it is an engine for economic growth and a guarantor of the prosperity of all sectors in the country.

Her Excellency said: “Enhancing water security is one of the most important pillars of preparation for the next 50 years, and the UAE seeks to build on the many efforts made over the past years in order to meet the growing demand for water in the future, by finding solutions to the challenges of fresh water shortage in Country”.

Her Excellency added: “Modern technology has many solutions to maximize the utilization of our water resources, such as expanding the use of reverse osmosis techniques in desalination, employing solar energy technologies to prevent dam water from evaporation and producing energy, developing technologies for water harvesting systems, in addition to relying on technology. Modern agriculture that saves approximately 90% of water compared to traditional irrigation systems. Water quality also plays a major role in enhancing the water security of the UAE, a process that begins with protecting fresh water resources from pollution, whether within their natural environment, or during the treatment, storage and distribution stages.

Shared vision

His Excellency Aweidah Morshed Al Marar pointed out that “the integrated water resources management plan represents the common vision between the various sectors to adopt the approach of integration and cooperation in managing and developing water resources in a sustainable manner, taking into account many important issues, such as economic efficiency, social development and environmental sustainability.”

He pointed out that the Department of Energy will develop an integrated technical and economic model for water during the second quarter of this year, followed by the issuance of a report on future scenarios for the water sector. The department will also be responsible for activating the governance framework for integrated water resources management, which will contribute to establishing principles of integration, efficiency, sustainability, flexibility, trust and community participation.

His Excellency affirmed that these vital projects would enable the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to occupy an advanced position, on the Arab and international levels in terms of managing its water resources with high efficiency, and these projects contribute to increasing investor confidence in the various sectors in the emirate, indicating that these projects come to fulfill the ambitious vision of the Abu Dhabi government. By preserving water resources, securing access to them, avoiding any shortages and facing any current or future crises or emergencies.

Scarcity of water resources

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri indicated that “the authority, in cooperation with the strategic partners, developed a comprehensive plan for integrated water resources management to face the problem of the scarcity of naturally renewable water resources as a result of their occurrence in the belt of dry areas,” stressing that the importance of the plan lies in achieving a balance between water demand and available from These resources and the volume of capital and operational investments required for that.

Al Dhaheri said: “For more than a year, from August 2019 to October 2020, work has been done with all relevant partners, whether in the field of water production or users to review all the data collected about water resources, whether groundwater, desalination or wastewater. The health care provider and auditing it, as well as about the uses of these resources in agriculture, forestry, the household sector, recreational, industrial and commercial purposes, and reviewing the institutional, legislative and regulatory frameworks for managing water resources in the Emirate.

Al Dhaheri indicated that these data showed that groundwater represents about 60% of the total water resources used in the emirate, while desalinated water represents about 30% and the rest 10% of treated wastewater. About 65% of the water resources are used for irrigation in the agricultural sector, forests, gardens and parks, and due to the limited regeneration and natural recharge of underground reservoirs, the pumping rates reach 20 times the natural recharge quantities of the underground reservoirs. Cooperation will take place between all parties to implement this plan over the next ten years, with the aim of achieving sustainable water resources, including economic feasibility and the capital and operational investments required to achieve development in all sectors that use these water resources.

Modern farming techniques

Saeed Al-Bahri Salem Al-Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, confirmed that searching for other means, whether related to water uses, or the introduction of crops that do not deplete the water reserve, has become an urgent environmental necessity that helps overcome desertification and contributes to increasing the production of agricultural crops, including Preserves the non-renewable resources of the emirate and the state. Together, these pillars contribute to and support the food and water security system, as they work to achieve the interest of farm owners.

Al-Amiri explained that the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and embodying the government’s directives, is making great efforts to motivate citizens who own farms to develop their farms, and encourage them to develop them by adopting and using the latest agricultural technologies and methods that have the ability to reduce water consumption and raise the quality and efficiency of production. The authority has also issued a package of legislations and decisions regulating this important sector, such as the use of modern irrigation methods to conserve water and the identification of activities that can be cultivated on farms and others, in a way that contributes to the development and development of the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

8 main projects to be implemented by the Abu Dhabi environment within the plan

Sheikha Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at the Environment Agency, explained that the integrated water management plan included 8 projects that will be implemented during the next ten years, in cooperation with local and federal stakeholders.

Within the plan, a crop calculator project will be implemented, according to which the quantities of water allocated to each farm and the actual consumption of each crop will be determined.

The local authorities in Abu Dhabi seek to use 100% of the sewage water and irrigate the farms there during the current year, and 4,400 farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will benefit from treated water, including 2,100 on the Abu Dhabi – Dubai line, and 2,300 farms on the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain line.

The current year will also witness the preparation of hydrological maps for the UAE, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, through which all aquifers carrying groundwater will be counted.

Within the plan, deep underground reservoirs will be evaluated, rehabilitating unused well fields, implementing strategic water storage projects in emergency situations, rehabilitating untapped well fields, educating stakeholders from farmers about the feasibility of rationalizing groundwater consumption, and that rationalization programs will not affect the quality of crops. There will be no financial burdens, and the aim of the plan and its programs is to protect water, its sustainability and the revival of the agricultural sector.