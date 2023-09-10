In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, ordered the Authority to provide urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake that struck some regions of the sister Kingdom of Morocco.

The Red Crescent Authority quickly began implementing a relief program through which it provides large quantities of shelter supplies, foodstuffs, and other necessary needs, benefiting those affected in the areas most affected by the repercussions of the disaster.

The Authority’s emergency room is working to assess the humanitarian field conditions and study the urgent needs at the present time. The Authority is currently making arrangements and coordination procedures with the UAE Embassy in Rabat and the competent Moroccan authorities, to provide aid at a speed that keeps pace with the scale of the disaster, meets the needs of those affected and contributes to improving their conditions and alleviating their suffering. .

The orders of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan come within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to limit the repercussions of the earthquake on our brothers in Morocco, strengthen the UAE’s humanitarian role in the Moroccan arena at the present time, and provide aid to those in need and those affected by the earthquake in the various affected areas.

His Highness’s orders also embody the UAE’s important and influential role in strengthening areas of response to humanitarian issues that affect human societies around the world, and places it at the forefront of countries that harness its capabilities to mitigate the damage resulting from disasters, through its rapid and strong intervention on behalf of those affected from purely humanitarian grounds without any other considerations. .

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and to the Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake, praying to God Almighty to cover the deceased with His vast mercy, to make them dwell in His spacious paradise, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE stands by the government and people of Morocco in this great affliction, and is providing everything that would contribute to alleviating the impact of the disaster on the brotherly Moroccan people, and helping them overcome their current circumstances.