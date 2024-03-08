His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, expressed his appreciation to all the women of the Emirates and the world, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Women’s Day, we extend a greeting of appreciation and respect to all the women of the Emirates and the world. We join the world in celebrating the role of women and their great contributions and successes in various fields. They are the nurturers of generations and the important partner in Building families and communities… Happy new year to women.”