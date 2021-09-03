Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, offered, during a phone call, his condolences to the children and families of the late Obaid bin Maryman Al Ameri.

His Highness stressed that Obaid bin Maryman Al Ameri is one of the men of the Al Dhafra region who is known for his charitable work, and has worked with sincerity and dedication in serving the country.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his account on Twitter: “During a phone call, we offered our condolences to the sons and families of the late, God willing, Obaid bin Maryman Al Ameri, one of the men of the Al Dhafra region who is known for his good work and worked with dedication and sincerity in serving the country. We ask the Almighty to May his soul rest in peace, and inspire his family patience and solace.”