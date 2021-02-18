Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, offered condolences to the children and relatives of Saif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority Center in Ajman, asking God Almighty to bless the deceased with mercy, and that It is inhabited by a spacious paradise, and to inspire its family with patience and solace.

We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return .. – Hamdan bin Zayed (@HamdanBinZayed) February 18, 2021

