Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, offered condolences to Rashid Salem bin Hayay Al Mansouri and his brothers on the death of their mother.

His Highness said, in a tweet on “Twitter”: “During a telephone call, we offered condolences to Rashid Salem bin Haya Al Mansouri and his brothers on the death of the forgiven, God willing (their mother), asking God Almighty to cover her with the mercy of his mercy and to dwell in her spacious paradise and inspire her family and her family patience. And solace, we belong to God and to Him we shall return. ”