Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, offered condolences to the family and relatives of the late Muhammad Dhaen Salem Al Qubaisi, one of the sons of Dalma Island.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “During a phone call we offered condolences to the family and relatives of the late, God willing, Muhammad Dhaen Salem Al Qubaisi, one of the sons of Delma Island, dear to all of our hearts, we ask the Lord. The Almighty is for the deceased to be covered with the mercy and pleasure of his mercy, and to inspire his family and his family with patience and solace.