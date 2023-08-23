His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, granted 20 comprehensive scholarships to 20 male and female high school graduates for the academic year 2023-2024, to continue their studies at Abu Dhabi University, which offers 50 accredited study programs in Its facilities are in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, in recognition of their academic excellence and putting them on the path to the future.

This scholarship, which has been offered by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan since 2009, represents a prominent national initiative that opens horizons of excellence and creativity for distinguished students, and encourages them to complete their university studies.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, stressed the importance of this initiative presented by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and said: “This initiative has a pivotal role in encouraging students to make efforts in study and academic achievement. This scholarship has succeeded in promoting a climate of honorable competition among twelfth graders, in order to obtain the honor of obtaining this scholarship, which opens up future prospects for them, and allows those who meet the criteria to enroll in one of the most prestigious academic majors at Abu Dhabi University, which includes various developmental fields of engineering and management sciences Environment and information technology, to computers, languages, law, media, health sciences and other disciplines that provide the labor market with specialized national cadres that meet the requirements of the Abu Dhabi government’s general policy agenda and its economic vision 2030, and meet the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years.

Al Dhaheri added: “The strategy of developing the academic career of Abu Dhabi University started from monitoring the needs of the labor market in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and anticipating the future of the workforce that will join the various development institutions. Which qualifies them to contribute effectively to the knowledge society and translate the directives of our wise leadership.

Professor Ghassan Awwad, Director of Abu Dhabi University, urged students to maintain their excellence and interest in organizing study times, in order to maintain the required averages throughout the four years for the continuation of the scholarship after the first year. The student must be committed to obtaining a cumulative average of no less than 3.70 during the semester, and the student must be registered in no less than 12 credit hours per semester, with the exception of the winter and summer semesters, indicating that top students can contact the university to benefit from The grant is according to the specified criteria.

Among the most prominent majors and programs offered by the university are Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Cybersecurity Engineering, Computer Engineering – Artificial Intelligence, Electrical Engineering – Robotics and Automation, Molecular and Medical Genetics, Medical and Bioengineering, Industrial Mechatronics, in addition to tracks in Big Data Analytics, the Web/Smartphone Application Development track within the BSc Software Engineering program, the Cyber ​​Security track, and the Game Development track within the BSc Information Technology program, and the Water Technology track within the BSc Chemical Engineering program. Thus, Abu Dhabi University works to provide students with the basic skills that enable them to prepare for work in the most demanding jobs in the 21st century, and to excel in their future careers.

It is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi University is academically accredited by the International Academic Accreditation Commission for the Universities of the West of the United States of America in California, and it is ranked as the best university for teaching excellence in the UAE, and one of the best 3 universities in the country according to the Times Higher Education classification.