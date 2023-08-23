His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, directed the allocation of 20 comprehensive scholarships for top secondary school graduates to study at Abu Dhabi University for the academic year 2023-2024, in recognition of their academic excellence and encouragement for them to continue their journey of excellence by working in the most important economic sectors in the country. UAE.
