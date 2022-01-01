Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, praised the large public attendance of the Liwa International Festival “Tal Mareb 2022”, and his Highness congratulated the winners, thanking the festival’s organizing committee, Abu Dhabi Police, and all contributors to the success of the festival.

A large audience presence and a distinguished organization witnessed by the Liwa International Festival “Mribeb Hill 2022”, a variety of sports and heritage events that attracted everyone in Liwa, we congratulate the winners, and all thanks to the organizing committee, Abu Dhabi Police and all the parties that contributed to the success of the festival. — Hamdan bin Zayed (@HamdanBinZayed) January 1, 2022

