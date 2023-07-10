His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, confirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is continuing to consolidate its advanced position in all vital fields, especially in the energy sector, which constitutes a main engine for the march sustainable growth and progress.

This came during His Highness’s visit to Das Island, where he met a number of ADNOC cadres and witnessed the launch of a project to expand infrastructure facilities on the island, and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new residential complex and hospital belonging to ADNOC, as part of the low-carbon smart growth strategy that implemented by the company.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, and Secretary General of the Environment Agency, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “I was pleased to see the tangible progress ADNOC is making to build a more sustainable future for all. The world needs more energy resources with fewer emissions, and the UAE is a pioneer in this field. In conjunction with the Year of Sustainability in the country, ADNOC’s efforts to increase gas production capacity and remove carbon from its operations will support global efforts to achieve transition in the energy sector.

During his meeting with the cadres of “ADNOC” from the sons and daughters of the country, His Highness conveyed to them the greetings of His Highness, the President of the State, stressing his keenness to secure all means of success for them to ensure their active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the state.

His Highness praised the important role played by Emirati women and stressed the need to empower them in various sectors, especially the energy sector, in which they have proven their worth and ability to take on various tasks and excel in their performance.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon his arrival on Das Island, was received by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of ADNOC Offshore Company, Taiba Abdul Rahim Al Hashemi, and CEO of ADNOC Gas, Ahmed Mohammed. Al-Abri, and a number of managers and senior officials of ADNOC.

His Highness began the visit with a tour of the island, during which he was briefed on the most important production facilities there, and learned about the most prominent technologies used in them and the development projects under implementation.

Natural gas is considered a low-emissions fuel and plays a major role during the transition phase in the energy sector, with expectations of increasing global demand for it in the coming decades.

The island is also a center for securing the electricity needs of ADNOC’s marine operations, which enhances its efforts to reduce the emissions of those operations.

His Highness’s visit included the control room, where he learned about the role of national cadres in managing the gas production plant, and listened to an explanation from those in charge of the plant about ADNOC’s comprehensive strategy for gas production and its endeavors to reach self-sufficiency from this vital resource.

His Highness laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new residential complex and hospital affiliated with ADNOC, where he listened to an explanation from the Executive Vice President for Group Business Support and Special Tasks in ADNOC, Saif Ateeq Al Falahi, about the new residential complex, which will be a major factor in enabling ADNOC. Increasing its production capacity of gas to support efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in it, keeping pace with the needs of industrial expansion and economic growth, and raising its export capabilities to meet the growing global demand for this vital resource.

The plan to expand infrastructure facilities on Das Island includes the construction of a new residential complex with plans to increase housing units and services for women.

ADNOC plans to become a regional leader in achieving gender diversity to attract the best Emirati talents to ensure that its business keeps pace with the future.

It is reported that ADNOC had announced in 2021 a $3.8 billion project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, to build an undersea electricity transmission network.

The network will link ADNOC’s offshore operations from Das Island to the onshore electricity grid, with the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of those operations by 50%.

The project comes within the framework of ADNOC’s expanded strategic program, which aims to implement investments worth 55 billion dirhams ($15 billion) in projects to reduce emissions by 2030.