His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, issued Resolution No. (3) of 2023 regarding the policy of natural reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which accompanies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The President of the State, may God protect him, declared 2023 the Year of Sustainability in the UAE.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a pioneer at the federal and regional levels in the field of establishing and managing natural reserves, as an effective tool for protecting biodiversity. All of which form the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves.

The decision provides for the issuance of a policy for natural reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, provided that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the concerned authorities, follows up on the tools contained in the policy and implements them according to its time plan.

Her Excellency Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The issuance of the natural reserves policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is the first at the state level, and aims to strengthen and expand the network of natural reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to keep pace with the rapid development, urban development efforts, climate change, pressure and demand.” increasing access to natural resources and achieving sustainable development.

Al Dhaheri indicated that the issuance of the policy during this year is an important step towards implementing the vision of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, for the sustainability of the environment and its natural resources by preserving its biological diversity, preserving important habitats and vital species, regulating the uses of natural reserve areas, and working on their integration with development plans. and development.

For his part, Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biological Diversity Sector at the Authority, indicated that the nature reserves policy is based on international standards in the management of nature reserves, which include principles of sustainable use, interactive management, community participation, clear governance, and scientific research to enhance appropriate decision-making. . While the scope of application of the policy includes all types of current and future nature reserves, this includes terrestrial and marine nature reserves, natural national parks, wetlands of importance to birds and biosphere reserves.

Al-Hashemi added: “The policy also applies to the areas that lie around the declared borders of the natural reserves, as any activities or projects in these specific areas may affect the environmental elements of the natural reserves. All projects and activities should be sustainable and not have a negative impact on the physical or biological elements of the ecosystem. The activities that are planned to be established within the boundaries of the reserves must obtain prior approval from the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, and this includes submitting an environmental license application and conducting the required environmental studies.

It is noteworthy that more than 15 governmental, semi-governmental and private agencies participated in the preparation and review of the policy of natural reserves, to ensure the alignment of the policy with each of the relevant national and local policies, plans and strategies, which confirms the important and vital role of natural reserves in enhancing the lifestyle, preserving natural resources, and supporting revenues. Emirate’s economy, enhancing vital resilience and ability to adapt to climate change.

The sites of natural reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi offer promising investment opportunities that can contribute to the local economy, support the health and happiness of community members, and international leadership in the areas of environmental sustainability, such as economic investment opportunities, ecotourism, scientific research, and innovation.

The implementation of this policy will help achieve a number of strategic objectives that include protecting biodiversity and managing natural habitats, enhancing the ability to adapt to the effects of climate change by maintaining healthy terrestrial and marine ecosystems, promoting sustainable development through integrated land-use planning, and encouraging Sustainable use of natural resources, enhanced access to nature, provision of ecosystem services for a better life for all, linking community health and connection with nature.

These goals also include preserving the cultural and natural heritage, providing opportunities for scientific research, innovation and education, developing the innovation system, environmental investment, providing increased opportunities for eco-tourism, preserving the aesthetic values ​​provided by Abu Dhabi’s landmarks and landscapes, land and sea, and the positive contribution to social and economic development as a result. Effectively planned ecotourism, planning, education, and awareness initiatives, encouraging the public and private sectors to participate in these initiatives, and creating a sense of social responsibility to preserve biodiversity through joint projects and partnerships.