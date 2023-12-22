His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, issued Resolution No. (8) of 2023 regarding the invasive marine species policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The decision aims to enhance knowledge of the threat posed by invasive marine species to the marine environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to respond by controlling the path of these species, to protect the environment, the economy, and the health and well-being of communities. The decision stipulates that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi will coordinate with the relevant authorities to implement the policy according to its time plan.

Invasive marine species pose a serious threat to global biodiversity, economies and human health. The National Invasive Species Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2026) defines the national framework for understanding potential threats to invasive marine species in the country, and responding to them in coordination between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the competent authorities responsible for implementing the measures specified in the strategy at the emirate level. While this policy, which extends for five years, sets the direction for implementing the strategy and action plan in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In line with the objectives of the National Plan, the Marine Invasive Species Policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aims to understand the status and challenges of marine invasive species, introduction vectors, and gaps in current management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi within the national context, in addition to responding to the marine invasive species regime, which could emerge. In the maritime domain, it also includes land-based sites and activities that potentially constitute pathways for the introduction of alien species into the maritime domain, including activities and operations that take place in ports such as ballast water, materials suspended in the ship’s hull (fouling), shipping and marine life sediments, and import facilities. Aquatic organisms, their hatchery and cultivation.

Her Excellency Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “This policy provides an overview of the status of invasive marine species at the international, regional and national levels and specific responses, as the waters of the Arabian Gulf, its islands, coasts and fisheries are important basic resources for the residents of the United Arab Emirates.” And the countries of the region.”

Her Excellency indicated that the International Maritime Organization believes that invasive marine species are one of the four biggest threats to the world’s oceans, in addition to marine pollution from land-based sources, excessive exploitation of living marine resources, and habitat destruction.

Invasive marine species are a threat; Because when an organism is introduced into a new ecosystem, it is likely to become far away from competitors and environmental factors that kept its numbers in balance in its original environment, and it reproduces rapidly in its new environment, causing a change in the habitat and ecosystem, in addition to harmful effects on Economics and human health.

Her Excellency confirmed that the Abu Dhabi government, in support and implementation of the national efforts in the National Strategy and Action Plan for Invasive Species in the United Arab Emirates (2022-2026), is focusing during the next five years on completing research to further understand the threat of invasive marine species to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Through the implementation of this policy, during the next five years, the status and challenges of marine invasive species, introduction vectors, and gaps in current management will be understood within the national context, through the completion of a marine baseline survey of the marine invasive species system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which will result in the development of the first list of species. Marine Invasive Species for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi based on a survey of targeted marine invasive species, updating the national list of the Abu Dhabi Marine Invasive Species System, and understanding priority areas for monitoring and managing marine invasive species.

Policies will guide all vectors of the introduction and spread of invasive marine species, by mapping the sea corridors that mainly contribute to the introduction and spread of invasive marine species, and will designate the sea routes through which invasive species enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This includes identifying and mapping international shipping routes (to help understand the risks of ballast water and marine life sediments). It will identify and plan domestic shipping traffic, develop marine invasive species management plans, and develop a marine invasive species management plan for ballast water and marine life sediments.

In addition to developing a plan for managing invasive marine species in the aquaculture sector, developing and implementing a plan for managing invasive marine species in the aquarium trade, developing a plan for managing red tide forecasts, completing a study of bottom sediments in coastal wetlands, and completing awareness campaigns about invasive marine species with groups. Targeted by partners.