Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, described the International Day of Human Fraternity as a global initiative and a message of peace launched from the Emirates of Good for all humanity.

On his Twitter account, His Highness said: It is an occasion for the state to follow the legacy of the father Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, in strengthening its pioneering role by spreading the culture of peace, dialogue and brotherhood and consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all.