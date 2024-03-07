His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Plant Genetic Resources Center established by the Authority in the city of Al Ain.

It is the first center of its kind in the region and aims to ensure the preservation of seeds and tissues of all types of wild plants and local agricultural species of importance in the UAE.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, Supreme President of the UAE University, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Engineer Ali Khalifa. Al Qamzi, Director General of the Al Ain City Municipality, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan began his visit to the center by inspecting the display and education area, which aims to educate different age groups of the public and researchers about the importance of local plant species in the country and the methods used within the center to preserve these species. The display area contains 10 different interactive experiences that were developed with the best international companies and are displayed for the first time in the world and in innovative ways.

His Highness visited the seed processing and testing laboratory, which is considered the first stop for the arrival of various samples of wild plants and seeds from outside the center, and through which a number of different tests are performed on the seeds to ensure their vitality and suitability for storage and use in propagation and agricultural operations. The laboratory was equipped with 8 different devices, which are the latest in the field. world to complete the required operations.

His Highness also visited the laboratory for classification and scanning of wild plant samples, which aims to ensure accurate scientific classification of all plants and document them in the form of dried samples as well as electronic digital samples and include them in the authority’s database, which will enable researchers locally and internationally to view these samples and use them in their various research. The herbarium currently contains more than 4,000 dried specimens and 2,666 digital specimens.

His Highness was also briefed on the various preservation methods, as the center contains cooling rooms in addition to the method of preserving with liquid nitrogen at temperatures up to -196 Celsius, as these methods ensure the preservation of samples for long-term periods for samples up to more than 100 years.

His Highness's tour included an inspection of the genetic characterization laboratory for wild plants, which is equipped with the latest equipment in the world. It aims to study and characterize the genomes of local wild plants with the aim of ensuring their preservation, studying their characteristics, and using those plants and characteristics within the processes of conservation, habitat rehabilitation, raising the productivity of vegetation, combating the effects of climate change, and identifying different forms. For the same type.

His Highness also visited the greenhouse, which represents 5 basic natural habitats in the UAE, such as (coastal habitats – sand sheets – sand dunes – valleys – mountains), where more than 50 local plant species distinctive for these environments were grown and provides the visitor with a rich educational and cultural experience. The greenhouse is used to propagate some plant species outside the agricultural seasons, as it provides suitable conditions for germination and growth, as temperatures, humidity, and lighting are controlled, as well as different types of soil are placed to create the ideal atmosphere for plants to grow within it for long periods.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the establishment of the center coincided with the Year of Sustainability and within the framework of the efforts made by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to protect local wild plant species in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the rest of the emirates of the country.”

His Highness pointed out that the Authority, since its establishment, has been keen to preserve local plants within their natural environments by establishing a network of natural reserves and by issuing a set of laws and legislation that work to protect various wild species, including plant species, in line with the ambitious vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi related to the implementation of The National Biodiversity Strategy and the State Action Plan to ensure the conservation and sustainability of biodiversity.

His Highness stressed that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi continues its efforts to preserve the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in protecting the environment and embodying his values ​​in protecting nature through its role as a pioneering regulatory and research body locally, regionally, and globally, noting the importance of the role it will play. The center aims to document the genetic resources of local plants and their diversity and preserve important plant species and their genetic characteristics by using an integrated approach that includes internal and external conservation methods for these types of plants to preserve plant biodiversity in the UAE and the region, re-cultivate and propagate them in nature, and protect endangered species.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed to the center’s important role in enhancing vegetation cover, rehabilitating degraded natural habitats, enhancing the global status of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its pioneering role in the field of environmental protection, achieving sustainable development, and building the capabilities of specialized local cadres in the technical, scientific and administrative fields of plant genetic resources banks, in addition to To its role as a research and education center for all university students in the country, as it is the first of its kind in the region to conduct research related to the preservation and sustainability of plant biodiversity.

For her part, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Plant Genetic Resources Center will play a fundamental role in preserving natural plants, ensuring the preservation of seeds of plant life in order to ensure a sustainable future for future generations.”

She pointed out that the center includes a site specialized in collecting and long-term preservation for periods of up to 100 years for seeds of wild local plants collected from all over the country within refrigerated rooms at temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius, in addition to laboratories specialized in plant tissue culture operations and deep preservation of vegetative parts and tissues at temperatures. -196 degrees Celsius and a specialized laboratory for conducting genome sequencing of wild plants, which will play an important role in plant conservation efforts by helping specialists understand plant species, their genetic diversity, and their ability to adapt to environmental conditions.

Dr. Sheikha Al Dhaheri stated that the center includes a herbarium for various plant specimens collected and dried from various regions of the country, which will be classified and archived in the form of actual specimens as well as digital specimens within a specialized database developed within the Authority, which will help local and international researchers view these specimens and assist them in classifying them. the plants.

She noted that the center also includes a specialized exhibition aimed at enriching the experience of visitors of various categories and raising their levels of knowledge about the importance of local plants, in which more than 10 different experiences will be displayed during which the latest display methods will be used. In addition to the glass house, which will represent the various natural habitats and the distinctive natural plants they contain, allowing visitors to view them and learn more about these plants and natural habitats, in addition to external landscaping around the building, which represents a miniature botanical garden in which the most important local plants and their various uses are displayed, which will also play a major role. In imparting knowledge to visitors.

It is noteworthy that the Authority cooperated, during the various design stages and studies of the project, with many local and international bodies and institutions, including the United Arab Emirates University, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority – Sharjah, the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the Al Ain City Municipality, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the International Center. For Haloculture, Royal Botanic Gardens and Millennium Seed Bank – UK.

The Authority will continue to work to build effective partnerships that facilitate the exchange of knowledge, ideas and resources to support scientific discoveries and innovative solutions.

The Authority is making persistent and continuous attempts to rehabilitate the vegetation cover by establishing the Zayed Network of Natural Reserves, which includes 13 wildlife reserves covering different areas of natural habitats, in which the improvement of the natural cover has been observed due to the availability of protection for it and the absence of risks that threaten it, such as overgrazing. The Authority is also constantly working to increase the area of ​​existing wildlife reserves or create new ones that play a fundamental role in protecting various forms of natural vegetation and ensuring its development, which contributes to the gradual benefit of various groups of small and medium wildlife from it as a source of food or natural shelter.

In 2010, the Authority established a private nursery in the Al Dhafra region, whose production capacity reached about 500,000 seedlings annually (belonging to approximately 68 species of local plants. The seedlings produced are used in rehabilitation projects of some wild habitats implemented by the Authority and its partners. The Authority also established a group To preserve and sustain the use of wild plant seeds in many of its projects, which now include more than 70 seed species collected from various natural habitats in the emirate.

The Authority made several attempts to rehabilitate a number of wild habitats, as it successfully planted and rehabilitated some natural habitats with their distinctive plants, such as planting Al-Ghadha and Samar shrubs in both Al-Ghadha Natural Reserve and Jebel Hafeet National Park. There is a recurring annual plan to continue seed dispersal for local plants and plant them within natural habitats, as well as to use modern technology, such as seed dispersal using drones and the use of subsurface irrigation systems that regulate the use of water. Annually, no less than a million seeds of various wild plants will be dispersed in the area. All reserves aim to enrich the soil’s natural seed content and increase natural vegetation cover.

The Plant Genetic Resources Center is one of the sustainable buildings that has received a “Pearl 2” rating within the Abu Dhabi Local Building Sustainability System.

All car awnings within the center were covered with solar cells, which produce electrical energy that covers more than 30% of the center’s needs. The building’s exterior cladding was also made using terracotta, which is made from natural materials, which works to activate the building’s thermal insulation, thus reducing electricity consumption.

Natural lighting was used in some offices and laboratories by relying on skylights that let in light, which saves electricity consumption. Local plants were also used in the landscaping around the center, which leads to reducing irrigation water consumption, as well as preserving the Ghaf trees present on the site before construction and including them in the designs. Landscaping.

Non-reflective colors and dyes were used to ensure no visual impact on migratory birds during the two bird migration seasons.