His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, inaugurated the ADNOC residential complex in the city of Muzaira’a in the Al Dhafra region, which cost about 898 million dirhams.

The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, the company’s managing director, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and the director of the office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri.

Upon his arrival at the residential complex, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan listened to a detailed explanation of the specifications and contents of the complex, which was built on an area of ​​approximately 95,000 square feet, with housing units with a capacity to accommodate 1,350 employees and workers.

After the official opening, His Highness toured the complex, which includes recreational and service buildings, sports facilities, a mosque, a medical clinic and a sewage treatment unit, in addition to the desert areas surrounding the Shah Sour Gas Factory, which were planted with a number of local plants.

During the tour, His Highness met a group of male and female engineers working in the land field, and he exchanged with them about the nature of their work and the tasks assigned to them, and wished them success in serving the country.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The leadership’s directives to focus on developing the Emirati human cadre have achieved their desired results, by involving qualified young Emirati cadres in managing many projects that require a high degree of specialization, especially energy.”

His Highness valued ADNOC’s efforts and interest in attracting Emirati cadres, training and qualifying them, so that it can carry out its duties to the fullest, and in various fields and locations, stressing that the people of the nation are its present and future, and they bear a great responsibility in many sectors.

His Highness stressed the importance of increasing the percentage of Emiratisation in ADNOC’s various sites and fields of both sexes, as this matter receives great attention from the leadership, and contributes to supporting the “50 projects” that were recently announced.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the Shah-Mazaira’a field road in the Al Dhafra region, which was implemented by the Integrated Transport Center and Aldar Real Estate Company (Al Dar) at an estimated cost of 168.8 million dirhams.

The implementation of the road comes within the framework of keenness to embody the vision and directives of the leadership by providing high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of the individual and society, in line with the best international standards, aims to raise the standard of life, consolidate the pillars of sustainable development, and bring happiness and prosperity to the community.

His Highness was briefed by Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar Real Estate Group, on the implementation stages of the road, which is located in a vital industrial area, which in turn will reflect on the strengthening of Abu Dhabi’s position as an advanced economic and industrial center, which will contribute to supporting the national economy.

The project includes the construction of a road to connect the sulfur plant with the Hameem – Mezaira’a road (E90) with a length of 13.3 km, with a number of construction works, including four crossings for camels and deer, and an inspection area for the Protection of Vital Facilities.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the leadership’s keenness to provide all means of decent living, meet the requirements of citizens, in particular the provision of job opportunities, and the implementation of housing created by government agencies or the private sector, which would contribute to providing social stability. happiness of citizens, and raising their standard of living in accordance with the highest international standards.

For his part, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber praised the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ADNOC residential complex in Liwa, and the Shah-Mazira’a road, and said: “His Highness’s inspection of a number of ADNOC facilities in the Al Dhafra region reflects his keenness to implement the vision of Leadership in developing the infrastructure in the region, and ensuring the provision of the finest services to the community, employees and workers.”

He added: “In line with the directives of the leadership, (ADNOC) continues its efforts to achieve the greatest possible value from hydrocarbon resources, as the Al Dhafra region occupies great importance in this field, as it embraces a large number of fields, facilities and factories that contribute strongly to supporting the national economy and implementing the vision of the founding father. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by harnessing the state’s energy resources to serve the nation.

Provides a second entrance to the sulfur plant

The Shah Field Road – Mezaira’a provides a second entrance to the sulfur plant, to shorten the project 35 km for those coming from the Mezaira’a area towards the factory, and the construction of a bridge with the construction of a link road under the bridge linking the E 90 upper road on two roundabouts on each side on both sides of the bridge, to provide smooth traffic movement abroad.





