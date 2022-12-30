His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated today “Bab Al Nujoom – Bateen Liwa Resort”, the new desert resort in Al Dhafra Region, which was implemented by Modon Real Estate Company.

After his arrival, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the project, which was designed for families, individuals and visitors looking for camping destinations for desert tourism and reconnecting with the picturesque landscapes in an atmosphere of comfort and luxury.

After that, His Highness toured the resort’s facilities and villas, which provide a unique desert experience, with the ability to choose from a group of private villas consisting of one, two or three bedrooms, which blend the luxury living model with eco-friendly elements and the desert.

All accommodations at Bateen Liwa Resort have the usual weekend amenities and services, and include a private pool, deckchairs, a patio, and a campfire area overlooking the sand dunes and sunset.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the resort will contribute to the promotion of desert tourism and enrich the bouquet of innovative projects in the region, which would qualify it to occupy a distinguished position in the tourism scene in the UAE.

His Highness said this opening comes at a time when the Al Dhafra region is witnessing rapid steps in the construction of exceptional tourist and residential destinations, in line with growth strategies and government plans.

His Highness thanked the team working on the project from public and private entities, and praised the continuous efforts made by Modon Real Estate Company to upgrade the tourism and real estate sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Finance Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Modon Real Estate Company, said, “The opening of Bab Al Nujoom – Al Bateen Liwa Resort confirms our commitment to developing distinctive destinations that elevate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourist destination that helps complete the tireless efforts in building an exceptional infrastructure for the tourism sector.” In the emirate, taking into account the commitment to environmental standards that require access to zero waste, carbon and plastic.

He added, “The resort is the fifth destination that we opened this year in Abu Dhabi, which is evidence of our efforts to meet the needs of residents and visitors in the field of tourism and entertainment.”

The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Finance Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Modon Real Estate Company, His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Excellency Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative In the Al Dhafra region, His Excellency Abdullah Al Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Real Estate Company, His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region, Bill O’Regan, Executive Director of Modon Real Estate Company, and a number of senior officials.