In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the Al Mughira residential project in Al Mirfa City, Al Dhafra Region.

The Al Mugheerah residential project, which includes 410 residential villas for citizens at a cost of one billion and 264 million dirhams, extends over an area of ​​206 hectares and is being implemented by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Public Services Company “Musanada” according to the standards of “Emirates Neighborhood” aimed at establishing integrated housing communities with an urban character that reflects Emirati identity and heritage.

During the inauguration, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan listened to an explanation about the building specifications approved in the project and the advantages of external and internal designs. He was briefed on the components and details of a model of one of the villas in the project.

His Highness affirmed the wise leadership’s keenness to provide all decent livelihoods and meet the citizens ’requirements with regard to housing and lands and upgrading residential neighborhoods that are created and implemented by government agencies or the private sector in order to achieve the required communication between community members and with high levels of well-being in various social and urban aspects.

His Highness said that the Al Mughairah residential project aims to provide an integrated Emirati neighborhood that meets the needs of the Emirati family, according to the best standards in design and implementation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Public Services Company “Musanada” and their partners from the competent authorities in the emirate in implementing the project and in translating the noble directions and decisions of the wise leadership by providing housing services that contribute to providing social stability and citizen happiness in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .

For his part, Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: The completion of the Al Mughira housing project reflects the keenness and interest of the wise leadership in providing a decent life and family and social stability for citizens, as it represents a true translation of the high directions and decisions of the rational leadership in providing housing services that contribute to providing Social stability, happiness and well-being of the citizen in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that providing adequate housing for citizens is one of the priorities of our wise leadership’s concerns, and in line with this priority, the Authority is striving to develop a modern, sustainable housing system and build a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable and stimulating environment for work and production.

He stressed that the authority contributes directly to achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi Plan in the field of social development by ensuring adequate housing for citizens in design and construction and according to the requirements of the Estidama program system and from this point of view, the Al Mughaira residential project provides an ideal residential environment for citizens that meets all their needs and combines modern designs and designs Inspired by the authentic Emirati environment.

He praised the cooperation of the Abu Dhabi General Services Company “Musanada” with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and their partners from the competent authorities in the emirate in implementing the Al Mughairah housing project, which provides a residential environment that gives citizens stability and well-being and consolidates the foundations of local culture for future generations.

For his part, Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: The Al Mughira housing project is one of the important projects through which the Authority seeks to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in providing a decent life for citizens and raising their standard of living in accordance with the highest and highest international standards and in a way that enhances its efforts to provide communities Interconnected, varied and sustainable housing for the Emirati family, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Plan to provide adequate housing and with the aspirations of the social sector to provide a decent standard of living for every citizen in the emirate.

He pointed out that the project complies with the standards of the Residential Communities Guide issued by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority by 99% and the project consists of 410 housing units for citizens, where the area of ​​each plot is 1,080 square meters, and the area of ​​the dwelling is 543 square meters and consists of 5 rooms, a men’s council, a women’s council, a dining hall and two rooms. For family living, a kitchen, a store, a laundry room, an assistance room, a driver’s residence, and other facilities, the project also includes 4 mosques, 1 prayer room for 1,200 worshipers, and 3 mosques, each of which accommodates 350 worshipers and commercial complexes for 30 shops They are distributed in the project, 13 parks, beach facilities and 4 public bathrooms on the beach, in addition to the implementation of 13 power stations serving the project.

It is noteworthy that the “Emirati Neighborhood” carries a unique approach that promotes the concept of community cohesion with low and studied population densities and is based on providing attractive and safe environments that include integrated community facilities such as schools, malls, parks, mosques, open recreational spaces, pedestrian paths and parks.

The “Emirati Neighborhood” achieves a balance between contemporary models and traditional styles, gives the required privacy in the interior and exterior design, and provides a community environment stimulating movement and walking within covered and open spaces.





