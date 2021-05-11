In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the Al Mughira residential project in Al Mirfa City in Al Dhafra Region.

The Al Mughairah residential project, which includes 410 residential villas for citizens at a cost of one billion and 264 million dirhams, extends over an area of ​​206 hectares, and is being implemented by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), in accordance with the criteria of the “Emirati Neighborhood” aimed at establishing integrated housing communities with an urban character. It reflects the identity and heritage of the Emiratis.

During the inauguration, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan listened to an explanation about the building specifications approved in the project and the advantages of external and internal designs, and was briefed on the components and details of the model of one of the villas in the project.

His Highness affirmed the leadership’s keenness to provide all decent livelihoods and meet the citizens ’requirements in terms of housing and land, and upgrading residential neighborhoods that are created and implemented by government agencies or the private sector, in order to achieve the required communication between community members and with high levels of well-being in various social and urban aspects. .

His Highness said that the Al Mughairah residential project aims to provide an integrated Emirati neighborhood that meets the needs of the Emirati family, according to the best standards in design and implementation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Public Services Company (Musanada) and their partners from the competent authorities in the emirate in implementing the project, and in translating the noble directions and decisions of the wise leadership by providing housing services that contribute to providing social stability and citizen happiness in The Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Falah Muhammad Al-Ahbabi, said: “The completion of the Al-Mughira housing project is an expression of the leadership’s keenness and interest in providing a decent life and family and social stability for citizens. It also represents a true translation of the high directions and decisions of the rational leadership in providing housing services that contribute to Providing social stability, happiness and well-being of the citizen in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that providing adequate housing for citizens is one of the priorities of our wise leadership’s concerns, and in line with this priority, the authority is striving with relentless efforts to develop a modern, sustainable housing system and build a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable environment that stimulates work and production.

He stressed that the authority contributes directly to achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi Plan in the field of social development by ensuring adequate housing for citizens in design and construction, according to the requirements of the Estidama program system, and from this standpoint, the Al Mughaira residential project provides an ideal residential environment for citizens that meets all their needs, combining between Modern designs and designs inspired by the authentic Emirati environment.

For his part, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, said: “The Al Mughairah housing project is one of the important projects through which the Authority seeks to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in providing a decent life for citizens and raising their standard of living in accordance with the highest and highest international standards, and in a way that enhances its efforts. Seeking to provide cohesive, diverse and sustainable housing communities for the Emirati family, in line with the goals of the Abu Dhabi Plan to provide adequate housing, and with the aspirations of the social sector to provide a decent standard of living for every citizen in the emirate.

He pointed out that the project conforms to the standards of the residential communities guide issued by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority by 99%, and the project consists of 410 housing for citizens, where the area of ​​each plot is 1080 square meters, and the area of ​​the housing is 543 square meters, and it consists of five rooms, a council for men, and a council For women, a dining hall, two family living rooms, a kitchen, a storeroom, a laundry room, an auxiliary room, a driver’s residence, and other facilities.

Al-Muhairbi thanked the “Musanada” company for its cooperation and tireless efforts to complete this project in order to achieve the highest levels of satisfaction with housing services in the emirate, indicating that the authority is seeking with its partners from the competent authorities in the emirate to implement and develop new and distinguished services internationally in the field of serving national families in The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the Authority’s vision of providing adequate housing for the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in fulfillment of its mission aimed at strengthening family bonding and individual stability among citizens by providing appropriate housing programs and supervising their implementation, in addition to encouraging the private sector to invest in the field of housing.

Emirates neighborhood

The “Emirati Neighborhood” carries a unique approach that promotes the concept of community cohesion with low and studied population densities, and is based on providing attractive and safe environments that include integrated community facilities such as schools, malls, parks, mosques, open recreational spaces, pedestrian paths and parks. The “Emirati neighborhood” achieves a balance between contemporary models and traditional patterns, gives the required privacy in interior and exterior design, and provides a community environment that stimulates movement and walking within covered and open spaces.





