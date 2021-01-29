Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and president of the Emirates Falconers Club, affirmed the keenness and interest of the country’s wise leadership in preserving heritage sports and passing them on for future generations, as they are a historical and cultural heritage with all its characteristics and features, and an integral part of the lives of parents and grandparents.

His Highness indicated that this approach was one of the pillars of the approach adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

This came during his reception at the Palms Palace in Abu Dhabi, Khalfan Butti Al Qubaisi, who won the President’s Cup for Falconry, which was held from 16 to 27 January at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, in the presence of His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club.

His Highness congratulated Al Qubaisi on the occasion of winning the championship, which is one of the important and main competitions, which is held on the land of the country and contributes to the consolidation of concepts of national heritage, and represents an original pillar of our local sports. During the meeting, conversations were exchanged about the heritage activities and events that take place on the country’s soil, especially the sport of falconry.

For his part, Khalfan Butti Al Qubaisi valued the wise directives of the wise leadership and its great support for reviving heritage sports, introducing its heritage and the extension of its history and its rich record, noting that the Cup of His Highness the President of the State for falconry represents an exceptional event because of its dear and dear name to everyone.