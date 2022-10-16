We visited the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction in its first session, and we were briefed on the most prominent presentations by the participating parties of modern technologies used in palm cultivation and the manufacture of dates.. Such heritage and agricultural festivals contribute to introducing our past, preserving our heritage, and supporting all our local products. pic.twitter.com/0XlfXHsXkt

— Hamdan bin Zayed (@HamdanBinZayed) October 16, 2022