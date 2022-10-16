His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, stressed that heritage and agricultural festivals contribute to introducing the past, preserving heritage and supporting all local products.
His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “We visited the Liwa Dates Festival and Auction in its first session, and we were briefed on the most prominent presentations by the participating parties of modern technologies used in palm cultivation and the manufacture of dates.”
His Highness added: “Such heritage and agricultural festivals contribute to introducing our past, preserving our heritage, and supporting all our local products.”
